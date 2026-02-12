A bill by two Albuquerque-area legislators moving through the Roundhouse could let Albuquerque keep an extra $2 million to $3 million a year in traffic fines — a shift that would cost the state roughly $5 million and remove current audit requirements.

Senate Bill 91, sponsored by Albuquerque Democratic Sens. Heather Berghmans and Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, would allow cities and counties to keep 100% of net traffic violation penalties, effectively redirecting an estimated $4 million to $6 million annually from Santa Fe back to Albuquerque’s Vision Zero initiatives.

State Sen. Heather Berghmans (D- Northeast Albuquerque) State Sen. Antionette Sedillo Lopez (D-Albuquerque)

Currently, a $100 automated speeding ticket’s revenue is split 50-50 between the city and state. This shift strikes down 2009 anti-abuse audit requirements designed to prevent policing for profit.

The stakes

The state general fund collects about $4 million a year from automated traffic violations, a figure projected to grow about 5% annually, according to the Legislative Finance Committee’s fiscal report.

Albuquerque generates most of that revenue. The report says the city generates $4 million to $6 million in fines yearly, with half ($2 million to $3 million) currently remitted to the state.

A city spokesperson said Albuquerque’s automated speed enforcement program has issued 581,978 citations from about 25 cameras, generating nearly $40 million, with more locations planned.

“ASE cameras are in 25 critical arteries in Albuquerque that were selected using a mix of crash data, the High Fatality and Injury Network maps, and local input,” the spokesperson said. “Since the program began in 2022, nearly 582,000 citations have been issued and city data is showing significant changes in driver behavior, with both average speeds and the number of drivers speeding decreasing at every location.”

Pictured is a speed camera set up along Gibson Blvd in SE Albuquerque. January 17th, 2024. Photo by Roberto E. Rosales/The City Desk

Under the proposed change, the state would lose the recurring revenue, projected to reach about $5.2 million annually by fiscal year 2027, while the city would keep the full net amount.

The city’s ASE contractor, Elovate, works with residents to select new camera sites. The city places cameras in areas its High Fatality and Injury Network map indicates have the most dangerous speeding.

Program data show average speeds at monitored locations dropping up to 8.3 mph, while high-end speeders fell as much as 89%.

The oversight

The financial shift comes with a structural change. Current law requires audits because the state receives a share of automated traffic fine revenue. Municipalities undergo review by the state auditor or an independent auditor to verify proper distribution.

SB 91 would remove those audit requirements. The New Mexico Department of Justice said the bill “would no longer contain any external verification mechanism to ensure the retained revenues are used only for traffic safety programs.”

The 50-50 revenue split was a deliberate safeguard.

The 2009 amendments to NMSA Section 3-18-17 required cities to send half of net fines to the state treasurer, a safeguard designed to separate public safety from profit motives and curb enforcement abuses often called speed traps.

SB 91 would undo that framework, letting Albuquerque keep 100% of its generated revenue—an estimated $4 million to $6 million annually—without the external audits currently required by law.

Albuquerque reinstated automated speed enforcement under Mayor Tim Keller’s Vision Zero initiative, which aims to eliminate traffic deaths by 2040. Citations carry a $100 civil penalty. About half of drivers pay within 90 days, while others enter payment plans or complete community service.

What it means for Burqueños

If passed, Albuquerque could keep millions annually, while the state would lose a recurring revenue stream. Bernalillo County, which operates 10 cameras, would also retain all net revenue.

Supporters, including city officials and bill sponsors, say keeping all revenue lets municipalities cover enforcement costs and reinvest in safety programs like Vision Zero, roadway improvements and expanded camera coverage. Former Police Chief Harold Medina said the automated system acts as a “force multiplier,” holding speeders accountable and deterring reckless driving while letting officers focus on violent crime.

Critics warn that removing the state’s share and audit requirement could weaken safeguards against speed trap enforcement and divert funds from safety.

If the bill survives committee votes and passes both chambers, the new financial arrangement and removal of audits would take effect in July. Until then, the 50-50 split remains.