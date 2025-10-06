Every Albuquerque voter has a reason to vote in 2025.

The only citywide elected office, mayor, is on the ballot along with five of nine city councilors and a long list of local bond questions for the city and Albuquerque Public Schools.

Other local communities including Los Ranchos and Tijeras also have local elections on the ballot.

And that’s not all. Because the state legislature consolidated election dates for most local government bodies, some voters will also see choices for APS Board, CNM Board, soil and water conservation district seats, AMAFCA leaders and local tax districts. Voters who live in MRGCD districts also have board elections.

Speaking of taxes, the Village of Los Ranchos will even be voting on an increase in their local gross receipts tax to fund economic development projects.

