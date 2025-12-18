Albuquerque is set to get a new 10-acre public park at the State Fairgrounds after state finance officials approved $67 million in bonds Tuesday.

The approval, combined with a $22.35 million land acquisition bond cleared Dec. 9, commits more than $90 million to park space and pedestrian upgrades ahead of a final redevelopment plan expected in March.

The funding will pay for a plaza, trails, play areas and restrooms on the fairgrounds’ southwest corner near Central Avenue and San Pedro Drive, along with pedestrian improvements along the site’s edge. State officials said those upgrades will move forward regardless of which long-term redevelopment concept is chosen.

Three preliminary concepts released Dec. 8 outline very different futures for the 236-acre site. One would keep the State Fair in place and redevelop 43 acres with 10 acres of park space. Another proposal would relocate the fair midway and redevelop 51 acres, including a nine-acre park. A third would move the fair out of Albuquerque and redevelop 124 acres with 22 acres of parks and green space.

“These concepts represent a transformative vision for Albuquerque’s core — bringing parks, business and modern infrastructure that will serve our families and communities for decades to come,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

The redesign has fueled debate throughout 2025 over what would best serve the International District. As reported by The Paper in September, residents and officials remain divided over whether keeping or relocating the fair would help address crime, homelessness and business closures in nearby neighborhoods.

City Councilor Nichole Rogers, who represents the area and sits on the district board, has said she wants growth “that uplifts everyone — neighbors, small businesses and families alike without pushing anyone out.”

The State Fairgrounds District Board reviewed the concepts Dec. 11 but has not voted on a final plan. According to the district’s website, master planning is expected to wrap up in March, with the next board meeting tentatively set for January or February.

Lawmakers created the State Fairgrounds District in early 2025 through Senate Bill 481, allowing it to issue up to $500 million in bonds. The $90 million approved this month represents about 18% of that total. The bonds are backed by future tax revenue generated within the district.

The district board includes the governor, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart and other state, county and city leaders. Public feedback on the master plan concepts is being accepted at www.fairgroundsdistrict.nm.gov through an online survey.