By Lauren Lifke, nm.news — City Councilor Klarissa Peña held onto her seat in the runoff in District 3 on Dec. 9 after a close race with candidate Teresa Garcia, winning by just 68 votes after all votes were counted.

The runoff election was held because no single candidate got more than 50% of the votes on Nov. 6. In District 3, which encompasses Southwest Albuquerque, there were three candidates. Peña finished off with 41% of the votes, and Garcia had 38% of the votes, with just over 200 votes separating the two candidates. The third candidate, Chris Sedillo, earned 21% of the votes.

After all the votes were counted in the runoff, Peña had 3,3339 votes to Garcia’s 3,270. Garcia announced on her Facebook page Wednesday morning that she plans to file for a recount.

Facebook post by Teresa Garcia, Dec. 10, 2025

Both Peña and Garcia were standing outside the voting center on 98th and Central throughout the day, campaigning and reaching out to constituents, despite the cold and windy weather.

“I’m just absolutely thrilled to see that people are participating and coming out and voting, no matter what the weather is,” Peña told City Desk ABQ. “This is how democracy is and how it should work.”

As the longest-serving city councilor, Peña said she wants to complete the Westgate Community Center, move on to the second phase of the Southwest Public Safety Center, and contribute to the Route 66 Centennial celebration.

Speaking with City Desk ABQ on Election Day, Garcia said she was grateful to get the chance to run for office, especially to represent her constituents as a daughter of an immigrant and survivor of domestic violence.

“This race is really breaking glass ceilings for women and for youth that look like me,” Garcia said. “They can also run for office, and survivors can also run for office.”

During her fourth term, Peña said she is looking forward to continuing to support her community.

“The outpouring of support from the community for another election has just been overwhelming,” Peña said. “I’ve been overjoyed.”

There is no city charter or state statute that mentions automatic recounts in runoff elections, County Clerk Michelle Kavanaugh told City Desk ABQ. Garcia would need to request one and pay for it herself, Kavanaugh wrote in a statement.

“This race came down to an extremely close margin as expected, and in a democracy, close elections require clarity, accuracy, and accountability,” Garcia wrote in a statement.

Pena said she doesn’t anticipate the results changing after a recount.

“I have a lot of confidence in our county clerk,” Pena said. “I think that the numbers were where we’re at.”