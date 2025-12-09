By Sara Atencio-Gonzales

Democrat Stephanie Telles won the District 1 City Council runoff, giving Democrats a firmer majority on the nine-member council as she prepares to represent Albuquerque’s central Westside. Her victory preserves a Democratic voting bloc and concludes a competitive two-candidate runoff that followed a four-way race in November.

Early and absentee voting showed Telles getting 60.24% (6,198) of the votes to Neal’s 39.76% (4,091) according to unofficial results from the Bernalillo County Clerk’s office.

Telles, a forensic accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner who previously served as a director at the Government Accountability Office, entered the runoff with a lead from the initial election. In November, she placed first in a field that included Neal, former city employee and attorney Daniel Leiva, and retired fire captain Ahren Griego.

Her campaign emphasized public safety, housing reforms such as zoning adjustments and rent stabilization, and fiscal accountability rooted in her fraud-examination background.

Speaking earlier in the day, Telles said she felt energized by the momentum building as voters headed to the polls. “I feel very excited and just really energized. Just looking forward to the rest of the day.”

She also reflected on the support she received throughout the campaign, describing the experience as deeply meaningful. “And I really just want to say thank you. I have just been so full of gratitude every step of the way. And, just fortunate and humbled to be supported by such an incredible community. I’m so grateful to everyone and the westsiders. Thank you.”

Telles will begin her four-year term in January.