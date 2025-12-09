Mayor Tim Keller made history tonight, defeating former Sheriff Darren White to become the first Albuquerque mayor to win three straight four-year terms since the city adopted its current mayoral system in the mid-1970s.

With all of the absentee and early votes cast, Keller emerged with an early 58%-41% lead according to unofficial results from the Bernalillo County Clerk’s office.

Keller’s win capped a monthlong runoff focused on crime, homelessness and the city’s direction after his eight years in office. No mayor has won three consecutive terms under the current system; former Mayor Martin Chávez served three terms, but not back-to-back.

“We’re gonna be taking the city into a new decade,” Keller told City Desk ABQ just before polls closed. “We want to see fewer, much, much fewer people on the street. We want to see folks getting help and into housing, and we want to see a safer city, a city where people all over in every neighborhood feel safe to go out and to walk around and shop.”

Turnout appeared to top 128,000 voters, approaching November’s 134,000, according to county clerk data.

The runoff followed Nov. 4, when no candidate cleared 50%. Keller led with 46,991 votes (36%) and White had 40,783 (31%). The 44,400 voters who backed five eliminated candidates — led by former U.S. Attorney Alex Uballez at 18% — became central to both campaigns.

Keller held advantages in polling and fundraising. An October GBAO poll for Ascend ABQ PAC showed him ahead 45% to 38%.

As the only publicly financed candidate, he raised $377,973, while White relied on private fundraising. Political action committees spent more than $236,000 in the runoff. Ascend Albuquerque spent $101,167 supporting Keller.

Groups backing White — the Albuquerque Coalition for Transformation and National Association of REALTORS Fund ($101,847), Change ABQ ($9,950) and New ABQ ($23,504) — spent $135,301, according to city campaign finance reports.

Crime and homelessness defined the campaign. Keller cited falling homicides and expanded services, saying, “real change takes time.” White called homicides “a crisis, not a comeback” and pledged to remove tent cities “on day one.”

Keller will be sworn in Jan. 1 for a four-year term through 2029.