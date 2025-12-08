Way back in 2017, Susana Martinez was still governor of New Mexico, no one had heard of COVID and residents of the Westside’s Crestview and Alamosa neighborhoods began working with City Councilor Klarissa Peña to plan a new neighborhood park.

Eight years later, a press release from the City announced that the project is completing planning, bringing a new 1.1 acre park to life, though a final budget is still not known.

Early plans to purchase a specific property in the area fell through, according to city council staff, but efforts began to pick up in 2023 when the city was able to purchase property at the intersection of Old Coors Blvd. SW and Gonzales Rd. SW. A series of public input meetings concluded in October with resident input helping to select a “preferred” option among four designs presented.

The final design includes a basketball court, lighted “family dining area” with food truck spots and a large open turf area.

The “preferred” option for a new Crestview Bluffs Park, per City of ABQ, Dec. 1, 2025

The press release announcing that the City is “delivering on commitments to expand park access” was released just a week before the end city runoff elections where both Peña and Mayor Tim Keller face challenges. According to the City, neither a final budget or construction schedule has not yet been determined.

According to the City, $1.5 million in 2025 general obligation bonds, a $100,000 state grant, and nearly $2 million in councilor set-aside funds are available for the project, when a budget is set.

City officials say they are still taking public input. The draft plan is available on the City website at www.cabq.gov/parksandrecreation, and comments can be submitted to Cheryl Somerfeldt at csomerfeldt@cabq.gov.