Political Action Committees (PACs) spent more than $132,000 during the three-week runoff election sprint to influence Albuquerque’s three runoff races as early voting kicked off this week, with the mayor’s race drawing most of the outside money just days before voters decide the Dec. 9 contests.

The mayoral race drew more than $101,000 in PAC funding. Ascend Albuquerque spent $65,000 supporting incumbent Mayor Tim Keller. Supporting challenger Darren White, the Albuquerque Coalition for Transformation and National Association of REALTORS Fund spent $70,000 on digital advertising, Change ABQ spent $9,950 on campaign services and New ABQ spent more than $47,000 on media opposing Keller.

The open District 1 City Council seat, representing central Albuquerque’s Westside, drew $8,500 in PAC spending, all supporting Democrat Stephanie Telles against Republican Joshua Neal. Two PACs active in the District 3 runoff also backed her: ABQ FirePAC spent $1,753, including ads that also supported District 3 incumbent Klarissa Peña, while ABQ Working Families Party & Working Families Party PAC spent $2,569, which also helped District 3 challenger Teresa Garcia.

In District 3, covering the Southwest part of the city, PACs spent $13,600. The Albuquerque Coalition for Transformation and National Association of REALTORS Fund and ABQ FirePAC supported incumbent Klarissa Peña, with ABQ FirePAC contributing $2,000 directly to Peña’s campaign. ABQ Working Families Party & Working Families Party PAC and Sierra Club ABQ MFC spent $133 supporting Garcia, while ABQ for All spent $6,564 opposing her.

Who funded outside spending?



During the runoff period, PACs received major contributions, mostly from businesses and labor groups. Ascend Albuquerque raised $73,050, including $10,000 from One Giant Leap PAC, a Virginia super PAC that supported newly elected Democrat Mikie Sherrill in the New Jersey governor race, and $10,000 from the Albuquerque-based New Mexico Building and Construction Trades Council.

The Albuquerque Coalition for Transformation and National Association of REALTORS Fund reported raising $329,620 during the runoff, according to city campaign finance records. Of that, $232,965 came from the National Association of Realtors Fund in Chicago. City Desk was unable to reach the PAC to confirm the contribution, which would be one of the largest single contributions in the runoff election.

ABQ for All raised $22,000 during the runoff, including $10,000 from the IBEW Voluntary PAC, $7,500 from the New Mexico Building and Construction Trades Council, $2,500 from AFSCME, and $2,000 from Building a Stronger New Mexico, a PAC sponsored by the Western States Regional Council of Carpenters.

ABQ Working Families Party received $69,100 during the runoff period, including $40,000 from Nepantla Strategies, an Albuquerque political consulting firm that ran Alex Uballez’s mayoral campaign and $29,100 from Working Families Party PAC, a New York-based organization.



Oueis Gas Inc., a local company associated with the Oasis cannabis brand, gave $15,000 to Change ABQ supporting White. The PAC raised $20,100 during the runoff.



Traditional PACs are required to disclose their donors under city law, but certain advocacy nonprofits are no longer subject to this requirement following a recent federal court ruling. Many PACs are backed by labor unions, business groups, or nonprofits with different disclosure rules.