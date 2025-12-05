Earlier this week, Mayor Tim Keller and the Albuquerque Police Department announced that Albuquerque was on tack to see a sizable reduction in auto thefts this year, but that doesn’t mean thieves aren’t still targeting cars.

Case in point: A vehicle belonging to the local District Attorney’s Office was stolen earlier this week when an employee left it running with the keys in to warm up in her driveway in a Westside neighborhood.

Officials have been on the lookout for a blue Ford Explorer with government tags. Dolores Paleo, a spokesperson for the 2nd Judicial District Attorney, confirmed to City Desk Friday morning that the vehicle had still not been recovered.