With over 88,000 ballots already cast and voter interest picking up, Albuquerque voters will see fewer places to cast a ballot Tuesday. City council and mayoral runoff elections will have 50 polling locations, down from 74 in November, and election officials say they expect long lines.

Democrats are turning out at higher rates, accounting for 53% of ballots cast so far, according to clerk data. Republicans make up 32% and 15% come from decline-to-state and minor party voters.

As reported in City Desk ABQ this week, Election Day polling sites dropped from 74 in November to 50 for the runoff. Most high school voting sites used in November will not be open Tuesday. Only Manzano, Sandia and Rio Grande high schools will remain open for the runoff.

“We want every eligible voter to know where they plan to vote before Election Day,” Kavanaugh said. “The easiest way to avoid long lines and last-minute issues is to take advantage of early voting today or Saturday, or to visit BerncoClerk.gov now to confirm the location you intend to use on Dec. 9.”

The clerk’s office expects a strong Election Day turnout, especially at historically busy sites. Several locations saw long lines during November’s election.

The clerk’s office urges voters not to mail absentee ballots at this point because they may not arrive in time. Instead, voters can hand-deliver absentee ballots to any early voting site today or Saturday, drop them off at any Election Day location Tuesday or use an official ballot drop box. Drop box locations are listed at BerncoClerk.gov.

For election information, visit BerncoClerk.gov, call (505) 243-VOTE (8683), or email clerk@bernco.gov.