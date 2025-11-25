David Rusk, the former mayor of Albuquerque known for his contributions to the city’s arts and public transit, has passed away at the age of 85.

Rusk, who served as Albuquerque’s mayor from 1977 to 1981, was instrumental in the renovation of the KiMo Theater and was a strong advocate for smart and inclusive growth, sustainability, and public safety in transit.

“Albuquerque is mourning the loss of Former Mayor David Rusk, a leader whose vision helped shape our city,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

The City of Albuquerque confirmed Rusk’s passing and highlighted his role in the renovation of the KiMo Theater, which he envisioned as a centerpiece for downtown’s transformation into an arts and entertainment hub. Earlier this year, the Yale Transit Facility was renamed the Mayor David Rusk Transit Facility in honor of his advocacy for public transit improvements.

Former Mayor David Rusk at the dedication of the Rusk Transit Center in 2025 / City of ABQ

Rusk’s contributions to the city were further recognized with the dedication of ABQ RIDE’s original transit facility and the KiMo Theatre’s orchestra pit in his name. Beyond his mayoral tenure, Rusk was an author and urban policy consultant, known for his book ‘Cities without Suburbs,’ which was influential in the regionalism movement. Rusk’s work extended beyond Albuquerque, as he consulted on urban policy in over 130 U.S. communities and lectured internationally on urban issues.