In the months before a federal judge struck down part of the city’s election transparency laws last week, outside groups had already spent more than one million dollars to influence Albuquerque elections in 2025.

A City Desk analysis of city campaign finance data shows that Albuquerque’s 2025 local elections were among the most expensive in recent memory with candidates and outside groups spending more than three million dollars through Election Day on races for mayor and five city council races.

Publicly financed candidates reported spending $1,031,614 of $1,049,582 raised. Just over one million dollars, or $1,009,406, was provided by taxpayers. The remainder was from early seed funding and, in some cases, personal loans from candidates. Incumbent Mayor Tim Keller, as the only citywide candidate to qualify for public financing, received the largest share at $733,968. By Election Day, Keller had spent $772,607 which included public financing, seed funds and personal loans. City councilors received between $51,375 and $57,251 in public financing depending on the number of registered voters in their districts.

Privately financed candidates for mayor and council spent $1,413,531 from March through November. Former Sheriff Darren White, who is now in a runoff election with Keller, spent $279,491 through Election Day.

City Desk’s analysis is based on candidate and group reports to the city clerk for the regular election on Nov. 4. As City Desk reported last week, a number of groups remain active in runoff elections ending Dec. 9.

Outside spending exceeded $1 million

But candidates aren’t the only spenders in city elections.

Political action committees, called measure finance committees in city election code, spent $1,039,850 between February, when candidates began qualifying for the ballot, and Election Day on Nov. 4.

Safer Albuquerque, an independent group supporting Mayling Armijo for mayor, spent $239,649, according to our City Desk analysis. The majority of that spending was for billboards during the early qualifying and early voting periods. Notably, $129,000 of the group’s funds were reported as coming from Katrina Tracy, Armijo’s sister-in-law, who also lists herself as working for Four Winds Mechanical, a local HVAC company owned by members of Armijo’s family.

Also among the largest spenders were the Albuquerque Coalition for Transformation, a pro-business group supported by realtors and other business groups, which spent $227,493 and Ascend Albuquerque, a group supporting Keller, which reported spending $177,890. Both groups remain active in runoff elections for mayor and two Westside city council seats scheduled for Dec. 9.