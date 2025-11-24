Albuquerque firefighters are searching for the cause of an overnight explosion that blew out the side of a residential home in the Los Altos neighborhood near Eubank and Lomas NE.

According to details from the Albuquerque Fire Rescue Department, an explosion was reported at 10:33 p.m. Firefighters found one home seriously damaged and another nearby.

One person was rescued from inside the home with serious injuries and transported to an area hospital.

The New Mexico Gas Company was summoned to search for evidence of a gas leak but no gas was detected, according to AFR. Investigators will continue to investigate throughout the day.