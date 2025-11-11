The Albuquerque City Council unanimously approved Resolution R-25-201 Nov. 5, preserving the “Juniper Flats” name for the 204-unit, 55-and-older senior apartment complex under renovation at 25 Hotel Circle NE in District 9.

Though part of the city’s Gateway Network, the measure ensures Juniper Flats remains distinct from the Gateway shelter system, providing permanent, affordable housing for seniors. Councilor Renée Groutt, who sponsored the resolution, said the decision protects residents’ dignity and avoids confusion, emphasizing the facility is a home, not a shelter.

“Renaming this housing complex to Gateway Senior tells everyone that it’s a homeless shelter, and it’s not a homeless shelter,” Grout said, noting that seniors deserve dignity through affordable housing with a name that “sounds like it’s a regular apartment complex.”

The resolution directs city departments not to rename the property or spend city or state funds on rebranding without council approval.

The issue first came up during the Oct. 20 council meeting, when Grout urged the Keller administration to reconsider the renaming, noting that Juniper Flats signage was already in place. Chief Administrative Officer Samantha Sengel defended the rebranding but said she would take Grout’s concerns back for discussion.

At the Nov. 5 meeting, Sengel said she wasn’t opposed to keeping the Juniper Flats name but wanted more collaboration.

“I’m not unilaterally throwing out Juniper Flats,” she said. “I just wish we’d work together on the right name.”

She and Deputy City Attorney Bryan Roland also cautioned banning funds for other signage could overstep the separation of powers between the council and administration.