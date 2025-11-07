This week, Albuquerque’s City Council passed the first major bicycle and pedestrian safety updates to the city’s traffic safety code since 1974.
The change came after an Albuquerque mother began asking councilors to write better laws after her daughter, Kayla Vanlandingham, 19, was killed in a bicycling accident in July.
According to a summary of the changes provided by the city, the updated codes include these changes:
Expanded Definitions for Modern Mobility: The Ordinance officially adds definitions for key facilities and devices, including Bikeway, Multi-Use Trail, Crosswalk (including both marked and unmarked crossings), Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons (HAWK Signals), and Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB).
Stronger Crossing Protection: New rules clarify and strengthen the right-of-way for Vulnerable Road Users at crosswalks and intersections.
Motorists Must Stop: Drivers are now required to stop for a VRU using a marked or unmarked crosswalk.
No Passing: Vehicles are explicitly prohibited from overtaking and passing a vehicle that has stopped at a crosswalk or intersection to permit a VRU to cross.
Prohibited Parking Zones: Parking is now prohibited within 50 feet of a crosswalk, unless designated otherwise, to improve visibility for both drivers and vulnerable users.
Clearer Signal Rules: The Ordinance establishes clear, consistent rules for how motorists and VRUs must interact with HAWK and RRFB signals, requiring a higher level of caution and stopping for VRUs in the crosswalk when RRFBs are flashing.
Sidewalk Regulations: Persons operating E-bikes or powered micromobility devices on sidewalks must now follow the same rules as bicyclists and are prohibited from riding on sidewalks adjacent to a bike lane.
Equitable Responsibilities: The law extends the existing provisions granting operators of bicycles, e-bikes, and powered micromobility devices the same rights and responsibilities as vehicle operators when on streets and roadways, except where otherwise specified.
Mandatory Transparency and Vision Zero Funding
In a move to ensure accountability and dedicated investment in safety, the legislation makes two critical fiscal and transparency requirements:
Dedicated Funding: All revenue collected from Automated Speed Enforcement Cameras must now be used exclusively for Vision Zero Traffic Safety Initiatives. This measure locks in a sustainable funding source for safety improvements.
Vision Zero Dashboard: The City is required to maintain a publicly accessible Vision Zero Dashboard, updated quarterly. This dashboard will report, at a minimum, Vision Zero funding levels, planned, current, and completed projects, project locations, and costs, ensuring residents can track how safety funds are being invested.