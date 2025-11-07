Expanded Definitions for Modern Mobility: The Ordinance officially adds definitions for key facilities and devices, including Bikeway, Multi-Use Trail, Crosswalk (including both marked and unmarked crossings), Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons (HAWK Signals), and Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB).

Stronger Crossing Protection: New rules clarify and strengthen the right-of-way for Vulnerable Road Users at crosswalks and intersections.

Motorists Must Stop: Drivers are now required to stop for a VRU using a marked or unmarked crosswalk.

No Passing: Vehicles are explicitly prohibited from overtaking and passing a vehicle that has stopped at a crosswalk or intersection to permit a VRU to cross.

Prohibited Parking Zones: Parking is now prohibited within 50 feet of a crosswalk, unless designated otherwise, to improve visibility for both drivers and vulnerable users.

Clearer Signal Rules: The Ordinance establishes clear, consistent rules for how motorists and VRUs must interact with HAWK and RRFB signals, requiring a higher level of caution and stopping for VRUs in the crosswalk when RRFBs are flashing.

Sidewalk Regulations: Persons operating E-bikes or powered micromobility devices on sidewalks must now follow the same rules as bicyclists and are prohibited from riding on sidewalks adjacent to a bike lane.

Equitable Responsibilities: The law extends the existing provisions granting operators of bicycles, e-bikes, and powered micromobility devices the same rights and responsibilities as vehicle operators when on streets and roadways, except where otherwise specified.

Mandatory Transparency and Vision Zero Funding

In a move to ensure accountability and dedicated investment in safety, the legislation makes two critical fiscal and transparency requirements:

Dedicated Funding: All revenue collected from Automated Speed Enforcement Cameras must now be used exclusively for Vision Zero Traffic Safety Initiatives. This measure locks in a sustainable funding source for safety improvements.

Vision Zero Dashboard: The City is required to maintain a publicly accessible Vision Zero Dashboard, updated quarterly. This dashboard will report, at a minimum, Vision Zero funding levels, planned, current, and completed projects, project locations, and costs, ensuring residents can track how safety funds are being invested.