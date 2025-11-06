New Mexicans planning to travel through Albuquerque’s Sunport anytime soon will be relieved to know that the FAA’s plan to reduce services at airports just before the holiday travel season starts won’t impact the Sunport — but it does impact ABQ’s most popular connections.

President Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced last week that the FAA would consider cutting back on services to American airports if the federal budget shutdown, now into its second month, continues. This week the FAA announced that those cuts would begin this Friday targeting 40 of the country’s largest airports.

A “radical” drop in flights

“We’re going to ask the airlines to work with us collaboratively to reduce their schedules pro rata through the day,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said, calling for a “radical” drop flights by Friday, according to Politico.

FAA workers like air traffic controllers have been required to work for more than a month without a paycheck during the shutdown.

The list of airports targeted for reductions includes some of the busiest in the country, including many of the most popular destinations and connecting hubs for ABQ passengers:

Anchorage International

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

Boston Logan International

Baltimore/Washington International

Charlotte Douglas International

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International

Dallas Love

Ronald Reagan Washington National

Denver International

Dallas/Fort Worth International

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County

Newark Liberty International

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International

Honolulu International

Houston Hobby

Washington Dulles International

George Bush Houston Intercontinental

Indianapolis International New York John F Kennedy International

Las Vegas Harry Reid International

Los Angeles International

New York LaGuardia

Orlando International

Chiicago Midway

Memphis International

Miami International

Minneapolis/St Paul International

Oakland International

Ontario International

Chicago O’Hare International

Portland International

Philadelphia International

Phoenix Sky Harbor International

San Diego International

Louisville International

Seattle/Tacoma International

San Francisco International

Salt Lake City International

Teterboro

Tampa International

The Sunport, FAA code ABQ, is served by seven major airlines: Alaska Airlines, American, Delta, jetBlue, Southwest, Sun Country Airlines and United.