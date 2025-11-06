New Mexicans planning to travel through Albuquerque’s Sunport anytime soon will be relieved to know that the FAA’s plan to reduce services at airports just before the holiday travel season starts won’t impact the Sunport — but it does impact ABQ’s most popular connections.
President Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced last week that the FAA would consider cutting back on services to American airports if the federal budget shutdown, now into its second month, continues. This week the FAA announced that those cuts would begin this Friday targeting 40 of the country’s largest airports.
A “radical” drop in flights
“We’re going to ask the airlines to work with us collaboratively to reduce their schedules pro rata through the day,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said, calling for a “radical” drop flights by Friday, according to Politico.
FAA workers like air traffic controllers have been required to work for more than a month without a paycheck during the shutdown.
The list of airports targeted for reductions includes some of the busiest in the country, including many of the most popular destinations and connecting hubs for ABQ passengers:
- Anchorage International
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
- Boston Logan International
- Baltimore/Washington International
- Charlotte Douglas International
- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
- Dallas Love
- Ronald Reagan Washington National
- Denver International
- Dallas/Fort Worth International
- Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County
- Newark Liberty International
- Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International
- Honolulu International
- Houston Hobby
- Washington Dulles International
- George Bush Houston Intercontinental
- Indianapolis International
- New York John F Kennedy International
- Las Vegas Harry Reid International
- Los Angeles International
- New York LaGuardia
- Orlando International
- Chiicago Midway
- Memphis International
- Miami International
- Minneapolis/St Paul International
- Oakland International
- Ontario International
- Chicago O’Hare International
- Portland International
- Philadelphia International
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International
- San Diego International
- Louisville International
- Seattle/Tacoma International
- San Francisco International
- Salt Lake City International
- Teterboro
- Tampa International
The Sunport, FAA code ABQ, is served by seven major airlines: Alaska Airlines, American, Delta, jetBlue, Southwest, Sun Country Airlines and United.