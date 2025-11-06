An Albuquerque pilot was among three crew members killed when a UPS cargo plane crashed at Louisville International Airport on Tuesday.

UPS identified the crew of Flight 2976 as Captain Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt, and International Relief Officer Captain Dana Diamond. Truitt was a resident of Albuquerque who previously worked at Bode Aviation and served on the Sunport’s Airport Advisory Board, KOB reports.

The crash claimed twelve lives in total, including a child and the three UPS crew members aboard the aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident. NTSB member Todd Inman stated that the plane had been cleared for takeoff when a large fire erupted in the left wing and an engine detached from the aircraft, KOB reported.

John Bode, President and CEO of Bode Aviation, released a statement honoring Truitt as a Senior Flight Instructor and Charter Pilot who demonstrated “unwavering commitment to excellence” and regularly returned to mentor students and instructors at the company.

UPS confirmed it is cooperating with the NTSB and local authorities as the investigation continues.