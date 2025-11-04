More than a month after Albuquerque received $21.8 million in state funding for Gateway Center expansion, city councilors say they still haven’t received the detailed budget and operational information promised nearly two weeks ago.

The funding, awarded in September with strict oversight requirements, is meant to add 183 homeless shelter beds and 204 senior apartments as the city’s homeless population grew from 2,394 in 2023 to 2,740 in 2024. Councilors say gaps in reporting and delayed operational plans highlight ongoing transparency concerns about Albuquerque’s $70 million homelessness program.

State officials attached what Councilor Dan Lewis called “unusual” oversight requirements to the funding, including weekly reports every Tuesday, operational plans and detailed documentation reflecting a “lack of confidence” in city performance.

The city’s Health, Housing & Homelessness Department told CityDesk it has submitted weekly reports since mid-September, corrected operational plan discrepancies and remains on track to meet December funding plan deadlines.

But at the Oct. 20 city council meeting, Councilor Renée Grout pointed out missing plans for medical respite and the young adult housing navigation center. Grout told CityDesk this week the administration has not followed up with her about those concerns.

HHH said it corrected a bed count discrepancy and budget overview and transmitted them to the state, though officials did not say when. The department said medical respite does not require an operational plan because state funds cover only roof repairs, not operations. The young adult center plan will be submitted when the program launches in February.

Councilor Nichole Rogers said she still hasn’t received the comprehensive Gateway operational budget the administration promised at the Oct. 20 meeting — now 11 days ago. She noted the last full update to council came before she took office.

The intergovernmental agreement with the state requires the city to share reports with councilors and hold study sessions on spending. HHH said monthly summary reports will now be provided to all councilors and comprehensive Gateway information is “being finalized” for November.

The city faces additional deadlines, including a Dec. 15 draft plan for sustaining Gateway operations after state funding ends and a final plan due Dec. 31.