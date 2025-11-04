Teacher union-backed candidates won two of four Albuquerque Public Schools board races Tuesday, with Rebecca Betzen defeating board president Danielle Gonzales and Warigia Bowman winning in District 6. Business-backed candidates held onto seats in Districts 5 and 7, capping the most expensive school board election in district history.

The results shift the balance of power on the seven-member board, which had been split between business and union interests. The campaigns drew sharp contrasts between business-backed candidates who focused on raising test scores and union-supported contenders who criticized board leadership and called for more community involvement.

The contests were fueled by about $300,000 in outside spending from an Oregon-based political action committee funded by Netflix founder Reed Hastings and hedge fund manager John Arnold and similar spending by teachers’ union groups for their side.

District 3: Betzen leads Gonzales in District 3

With all 108 precincts partially reporting in District 3, which includes Corrales and the North Valley, Rebecca Betzen led with 9,911 votes, or 49%. Incumbent board president Danielle Gonzales had 8,054 votes, or 40%, while Isaac Flores — who withdrew from the race but remained on the ballot — received 2,185 votes, or 11%.

Board President Danielle Gonzales, seeking a second term, began her career teaching fourth grade in South Texas before earning degrees from George Washington University and the University of Notre Dame. She campaigned on improving reading and math scores under current board leadership and ensuring all students have access to quality education.

Her campaign raised $73,275, with about 72.5% coming from New Mexico donors. Gonzales also received about $15,000 from the NewMexicoKidsCAN Action Fund and nearly $30,000 in independent expenditures supporting her bid.

Rebecca Betzen, a lifelong North Valley resident, taught in Albuquerque Public Schools for 27 years and earned her education degrees from the University of New Mexico. She campaigned on being a voice families can trust, fighting school vouchers, improving school safety, amplifying parent voices and strengthening the educator workforce. Betzen raised $45,845, with major support from the Albuquerque Teachers Federation.

District 5: Martinez wins District 5 seat

With all 75 precincts partially reporting in District 5, which covers the West Mesa area, Joshua Martinez led with 8,444 votes, or 68%, while Brian Laurent Jr. had 4,061 votes, or 32%.

Joshua Martinez, New Mexico health equity director for the American Diabetes Association, earned degrees from UNM and served on the City Board of Ethics. A father of APS students and husband to a public school teacher. He campaigned on supporting educators, strengthening family engagement and improving student outcomes. His campaign raised about $17,300, including roughly $5,800 from NewMexicoKidsCAN Action Fund.

Brian Laurent Jr., a former APS special education teacher and current New Mexico Public Education Department contractor, earned degrees from the University of Delaware and Boise State University. He campaigned on increasing district goals, supporting educators, expanding the community school strategy, enhancing school safety and improving transparency between the board and community. He positioned himself as the only independent candidate across all four races, not backed by either the teachers’ union or business community.

District 6: Bowman defeats Ams in District 6

With all 119 precincts partially reporting in District 6, which covers the Foothills and East Mountains, Warigia Bowman led with 13,915 votes, or 61%, while David Ams had 8,749 votes, or 39%.

David Ams, a nuclear chemist with a Ph.D. from the University of Notre Dame, campaigned on raising student achievement, expanding behavioral health supports and ensuring taxpayer dollars are used responsibly. His campaign raised $16,000, including about $13,000 from NewMexicoKidsCAN Action Fund, which also covered his website, photos and voter data. Independent expenditures added roughly $27,000 in advertising to support his race.

Warigia Margaret Bowman, a UNM law professor with degrees from Columbia, University of Texas and Harvard, is a product of New Mexico public schools who previously worked as a Department of Justice attorney and classroom teacher. She campaigned on keeping the “public” in public schools, modernizing infrastructure and protecting schools from privatization. Her campaign raised $49,000, including $10,951 from the Albuquerque Teachers Federation.

District 7: Jackson holds District 7 seat

With all 120 precincts partially reporting in District 7, which covers the Northeast Heights, Courtney Jackson led with 13,434 votes, or 57%, while Kristin Wood-Hegner had 10,149 votes, or 43%.

Courtney Jackson, board vice president seeking a second term, earned biochemistry and law degrees from UNM. She worked as an economic development executive and community volunteer before her 2022 election. Jackson campaigned on continuing the district’s current strategic direction. Her campaign received about $17,300 from NewMexicoKidsCAN Action Fund, with additional independent expenditures supporting her race.

Kristin Wood-Hegner, director of grant administration with master’s degrees from the Middlebury Institute, previously taught ESL internationally and serves as board president of the Albuquerque Association for Gifted and Talented Students. A mother of a gifted student with disabilities, she campaigned on protecting students, opposing book bans and ensuring every child receives a quality education. Her campaign received major support from the Albuquerque Teachers Federation.

All board winners will serve four-year terms. With Tuesday’s results, the seven-member board will have a narrower divide between business-backed and union-backed members as it governs New Mexico’s largest school district, which serves 76,756 students and manages a $1.9 billion budget. The split results suggest continued debate over the district’s direction under Superintendent Gabriella Durán Blakey.