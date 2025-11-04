City Councilor Klarissa Peña missed the 50% threshold needed to avoid a December runoff Tuesday, with 58% of District 3 voters choosing other candidates in a three-way race that will likely pit her against challenger Teresa Garcia.

With all 687 precincts partially reporting in District 3, Klarissa Peña led with 2,602 votes or 42%. Teresa Garcia followed with 2,343 votes or 37%, and Christopher Sedillo had 1,324 votes or 21%.

Peña, the council’s currently longest-serving member and a qualifier for public financing with labor union endorsements, ran on her experience and support for Project Labor Agreements, which set union standards for major city construction projects. Her priorities included completing the Southwest Public Safety Center, expanding youth and senior programs, investing in roads, parks and drainage, and supporting affordable housing and job growth.

Garcia, chair of the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Commission and former chair of the Southwest Community Policing Council, ran as a privately financed candidate. She pledged to work collaboratively with the mayor and emphasized support for local unions. Her priorities focused on equitable economic development, infrastructure improvements and public safety.

Christopher Sedillo, a retired Navy Senior Chief Radioman, vice president of the Westgate Neighborhood Association, and chaplain of American Legion Post 13, ran as a privately financed candidate. His priorities included strengthening police, fire, and emergency response systems while building trust with residents, expanding access to good-paying jobs and supporting local businesses and restoring transparency and accountability in city government.

With Peña holding a narrow three-point lead and results still preliminary, the race could head to a Dec. 9 runoff if no candidate receives more than 50% once final results are certified.