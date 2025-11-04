City Councilor Dan Lewis held his District 5 seat Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Athenea Allen in a contest Democrats had hoped would help flip control of the council’s conservative majority.

With all 687 precincts partially reporting in District 5, Dan Lewis led with 5,869 votes, or 53%. Athenea Allen had 5,143 votes, or 47%.

Lewis, executive director of the Asphalt Pavement Association of New Mexico and a qualifier for public financing, first served on the council from 2009 to 2017 before an unsuccessful mayoral run. He reclaimed his District 5 seat in 2021, defeating Cynthia Borrego. A frequent critic of Mayor Keller, Lewis noted the mayor is currently suing the council.

He highlighted the Unser Boulevard widening and the under-construction Conway Wood Northwest Multigenerational Center as key accomplishments and said he aims to finish current projects, add a pool and library and reduce crime through neighborhood policing, officer support and a new teen crime unit targeting youth offenses.

Allen, a national security professional and supervisory site lead for General Dynamics Information Technology at Kirtland Air Force Base supporting the Air Force Research Lab, is married to Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen. Running as a privately financed candidate, she emphasized collaborative governance and working productively with city leadership.

Her priorities include strengthening support for first responders, increasing police presence and ensuring city services keep pace with growth through improved roads and expanded housing.