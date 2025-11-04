Voters in Albuquerque’s Westside District 1 can keep their campaign yard signs up for another few weeks. Dem. Stephanie Telles and GOP’s Joshua Neal will face off in a December runoff for the District 1 City Council seat after no candidate won a majority Tuesday in the four-way race for the central Westside district.

With over 70% of expected votes counted in the four-way race for Albuquerque’s open District 1 seat, Telles led with 4,902 votes or 36%. Neal followed with 3,561 votes or 26%. Daniel Leiva had 2,688 votes or 20% and Ahren Griego had 2,388 votes or 18%.

With no candidate securing over 50% of the vote, Telles and Neal will face off in a Dec. 9 runoff election. Although city elections are nonpartisan, it will be hard to ignore the partisan impact. If Republican Neal bests Democrat Telles, he could help secure conservative control of the council for at least two more years. A Telles victory would provide a fifth vote for a Democratic majority.

Stephanie Telles, a forensic accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner who served as a director at the Government Accountability Office, ran a privately financed campaign focused on public safety, housing reforms, including zoning changes and rent stabilization, and using her fraud‑examination expertise to ensure fiscal accountability.

Joshua Neal, a civil engineer who worked on major projects including Netflix Studios and Amazon’s Westside facility, ran as a privately financed Republican. He focused on addressing crime through tougher sentencing, boosting jobs by supporting local businesses, and expanding mental health and addiction services.

Ahren Griego, a retired Albuquerque Fire Department captain with more than 20 years of service, qualified for public financing and campaigned on making neighborhoods safer. He earned support from public safety advocates and emphasized strengthening the city’s reputation through improved services.

Daniel Leiva, a city employee and attorney who qualified for public financing, ran on a platform of community building and creating career pathways to make Albuquerque more affordable. His campaign emphasized public safety, infrastructure, and economic opportunity.

The winner will serve a four-year term beginning in January.