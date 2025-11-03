We wanted to know what happens when candidates just don’t follow the rules so we sent City Hall Reporter Jesse Jones to find out. -Pat Davis Founder/Publisher of City Desk

But a few times, we noticed that candidates ignored deadlines to file required transparency paperwork, making it impossible to know who funded new television ads, yard signs or door knockers.

This election season, City Desk has been the only news outlet providing regular deep dives into those candidate campaign finance reports to bring readers that information in a more accessible format.

The City of Albuquerque has one of the most robust and detailed campaign finance reporting systems in the country. Every donor, dollar and in-kind help must be disclosed on a regular basis so voters know who funds who and how that money is spent to earn your vote.

Albuquerque candidates who miss campaign finance deadlines face fines of $100 per day, but the city’s only enforcement tool is filing complaints with the Board of Ethics.

Two mayoral candidates owe a combined $1,700 in unpaid fines just days before Tuesday’s election, highlighting a gap that allows candidates to ignore penalties without real consequences. The City Clerk’s office can only refer violations to the Board of Ethics and Campaign Practices, which can assess additional fines but cannot force payment or block candidates from taking office.

The issue matters as voters head to the polls Nov. 4 to choose Albuquerque’s next mayor and five city council members. With limited enforcement tools, the city mostly relies on candidates to follow transparency rules voluntarily.

How the system works

Under Board of Ethics rules, candidates have 10 days after receiving notice to correct a missed filing before fines begin.

After that grace period, fines accrue retroactively at $100 per day, including the initial 10-day window, according to Cristobal Rocha, spokesperson for the City Clerk’s office.

By the 11th day of noncompliance, the total fine reaches $1,100, and fines “continue to accumulate each day until the fine is paid,” Rocha said.

Patrick Sais, who failed to qualify for the ballot as a traditional candidate but is campaigning as a write-in, owes $1,300 for missing two recent filing deadlines — one on Oct. 20 and another on Oct. 27, which remains unfiled as of Oct. 31, according to the city’s campaign finance website.

City Councilor Louie Sanchez was recently assessed a $500 fine after submitting his Oct. 27 report three days late on Oct. 30.

Both candidates remain on the ballot for Tuesday’s election and can take office if elected while still owing these fines, Rocha confirmed.

Limited enforcement

The City Clerk’s office has only one tool when candidates don’t pay fines: filing a complaint with the Board of Ethics. Members of the public can file complaints as well, Rocha said.

But candidates who owe fines face no barrier to remaining on the ballot or taking office if elected.

The city does not keep records of how many candidates miss initial filing deadlines. Rocha said the Clerk’s office could only confirm that “multiple” candidates have been assessed fines for late filing in the past five years, without providing a specific number. Currently, these are the only two candidates with late fees.

Voters can view fines and other campaign finance information on the city’s website at campaignfinance.cabq.gov. Each candidate profile includes a “fines” section.

The campaign finance reporting system sends notifications to campaigns about missing reports, and the election auditor emails each campaign with missing reports, Rocha said.

The Board of Ethics and Campaign Practices is a seven-member body created by the City Charter to investigate possible violations of election and ethics rules. The board can impose civil fines, issue written findings and refer cases to other authorities.

Even then, cases that are considered by the board often take weeks or months to resolve. An investigation into public financing qualifications for Daniel Leiva was opened on August 20. On Oct. 24, just one week before Election Day, the board’s agenda included discussion of a proposed settlement with the candidate which, if not accepted, would require a hearing to be set at a future date after the election.

But when it comes to collecting unpaid fines, the board has the same limitations as the City Clerk’s office. It can assess penalties but cannot force payment or prevent candidates from taking office.

Statewide enforcement challenges

Campaign finance enforcement has long been a challenge in New Mexico at both the city and state levels.

A 2015 State Integrity Investigation by the Center for Public Integrity ranked New Mexico 45th nationally in ethics enforcement. The report noted that the Secretary of State’s office, then under Dianna Duran who resigned to begin a jail sentence for embezzling her own campaign funds, focused on “education” rather than enforcement, “largely turning a blind eye to politicians and candidates who break the law.” Current Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has updated campaign finance reporting online, but a 2024 investigation by Source NM found that many state officials still ignored requirements to submit personal finance disclosures.