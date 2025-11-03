Because the outcome of three Westside elections have citywide impact on the future of the city, City Desk is profiling each of those races for citywide voters ahead of Election Day.

Democrats see an opportunity to flip District 5, held by Republican Dan Lewis. In District 1, conservative Democrat Louie Sanchez is running for mayor, opening up a chance for a more moderate or liberal Democrat to take that seat. If either (or both) of those things happen, the City Council’s conservative majority could flip.

About this series In addition to the citywide mayor’s race on ballots this Nov., five of nine city council seats are also up for grabs. Notably, all three Westside council seats – Districts 1, 3 and 5 – are competitive. (Races in Districts 7 and 9 east of the Rio Grande are contested but are heavily favored toward the incumbents).

About the race

District 3 covers Southwest Albuquerque south of Central Avenue across the Southwest Mesa. Incumbent Klarissa Peña, the longest-serving city councilor, is running for reelection against two opponents. Although the race is nonpartisan, the district is heavily Democratic and all 3 candidates are registered Democrats. She’s being challenged by retired Navy Senior Chief Radioman Christopher Sedillo who ran and lost against Peña in 2017, and community advocate Teresa Garcia. The winner will serve a four-year term representing the city’s southwest side starting in January. Peña has been the subject of several investigative news reports by KRQE’s Larry Barker, and others, over using city travel funds to take her family along on a cross country train trip and her involvement in funding the new Westside Route 66 Visitor’s Center operated by her husband. Both challengers hope that voters are ready for something different, but with the city’s requirement for the winner to get over 50% of the vote, the three-way race may end up in a runoff on Election Night. District 3 is home to about 65,343 residents, 82% of whom are Hispanic — the highest share of Hispanic residents in the city. In the State House, parts of District 3 are represented by Democrats Patricia Roybal Caballero, Miguel P. García, and Eleanor Chávez. In the State Senate, the area is divided between Democrats Linda M. López and Michael Padilla. In other words, Republicans need not apply here. Voter turnout in District 3 was the lowest in the city during the 2021 council race—just 17.8%—when Peña ran unopposed. This year’s three-way contest could look very different if more residents head to the polls.

The candidates

Klarissa Peña, the City Council’s 2025 vice president, is seeking her fourth term after serving since 2013. She previously led the Southwest Alliance of Neighbors for more than 20 years and directed the West Central Community Development Group, where she worked to revitalize Route 66. Peña is a member of the Alamosa Neighborhood Association, an honorary member of West Central Merchants and a former city Environmental Planning Commissioner.

Her priorities include completing the Southwest Public Safety Center, expanding youth and senior programs, investing in roads, parks and drainage improvements and supporting affordable housing and job growth.

“Over my time on City Council, I’ve fought to deliver real results for the South Valley and Southwest Mesa,” Peña said, pointing to improved roads and drainage, expanded parks, the Westgate Community Center and new community facilities. “As Vice President of the Council, I’ve worked to bring city, county, and state partners together to make sure District 3 receives the resources it deserves.”

Christopher Sedillo, a retired Navy Senior Chief Radioman with 26 years of service, grew up in Albuquerque’s South Valley and graduated from Rio Grande High School. He is active in the community as vice president of the Westgate Neighborhood Association and chaplain of American Legion Post 13.

His priorities include strengthening police, fire and emergency response systems while building trust between residents and first responders, expanding access to good-paying jobs and supporting local businesses, and restoring transparency and accountability in city government. He said he wants to create sustainable economic opportunities for working families and ensure City Hall decisions serve residents, not special interests.

“I am a community servant, not a career politician,” Sedillo said. “Leadership means listening to the people, not operating within a small circle of influence. We only rise by uplifting everyone — including our most vulnerable — not just the well-connected.”

Teresa Garcia, chair of the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Commission and former chair of the Southwest Community Policing Council, is a first-generation Mexican Indigenous graduate of the University of New Mexico with a biology degree. She has lived on the Southwest Mesa for over 14 years, advocating for public safety, community trust, and equitable solutions for residents.

Garcia’s priorities focus on equitable economic development, improving infrastructure, and enhancing public safety. She aims to bring good-paying local jobs and major employers to the district, invest in roads, sidewalks, drainage, transit and diverse housing options, and strengthen police response and youth prevention programs, ensuring residents can live, work and thrive safely in their neighborhoods.

“My goal is to ensure our residents can live in the district, work in the district, and thrive in the district,” Garcia said. “Balanced investment is key to keeping revenue in our community and improving overall quality of life.”

Campaign finance

Peña, who qualified for public financing, has raised $41,836 and spent $31,043, leaving $10,792 on hand as of her Oct. 27 report. Her recent expenditures include $2,000 to Corsair Communications for advertising and $1,850 to Bosque Strategies for consulting.

Sedillo, running a privately financed campaign, has raised $56,316, spent $35,507, and holds $20,809, with recent spending of $1,128 on radio airtime and production costs.

Garcia, also privately financed, has raised $11,084, spent $6,273, and holds $4,811 as of her Oct. 29 report. She recently spent $23 on campaign supplies.

Endorsements

Klarissa Peña is endorsed by Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury, U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján, Mayor Tim Keller, Speaker Javier Martínez and state legislators including Michael Padilla, Moe Maestas, Linda Lopez and Debbie O’Malley. She also has the backing of labor groups such as AFSCME Council 18, IAFF Local 244, the Albuquerque Police Officers Association and the New Mexico Building and Construction Trades Council.

Christopher Sedillo is endorsed by VoteVets, the LGBTQIA Caucus of the Democratic Party of New Mexico, New Mexico Voters First, State Senators Harold Pope Jr. and Antoinette Sedillo-Lopez, Representative Eleanor Chavez, former APS Board Member Candy Patterson, APS Board Member Heather Benavidez and former DVS Cabinet Secretary Sonya Smith.

Teresa Garcia is endorsed by 11 community organizations including the Young Democrats of New Mexico, Semilla Action, Animal Protection Voters, OLÉ New Mexico, NM Native Vote, Organized Power in Numbers, Equality New Mexico, New Mexico Working Families Party, Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter, Conservation Voters New Mexico and NM Voters First, as well as the Communications Workers of America Local 7011. She has also received the Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate distinction.

The election is Nov. 4, with early voting underway through Nov. 1. The winner will serve a four-year term starting in January.

-Jesse Jones, City Desk