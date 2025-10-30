With one week left before Albuquerque’s municipal elections, Mayor Tim Keller is spending down his taxpayer-funded war chest as he floods local airwaves with campaign ads and remains ahead of his opponents in last-minute spending.

An analysis of city campaign finance reports by City Desk found that Keller shelled out $94,000 for television spots in a single 10-day stretch, according to the latest campaign finance reports.

The sharp spending gap underscores Keller’s financial edge as a publicly funded candidate. His $755,000 war chest — all taxpayer money — has allowed him to dominate TV advertising in the final days before the Nov. 4 election.

Keller’s challengers, and council candidates in smaller races, are relying on cheaper tactics like mailers, digital ads and door-knocking to reach voters.

Two publicly financed council incumbents, despite each holding more than $30,000 in their accounts — Tammy Fiebelkorn (District 7) and Renée Grout (District 9) — haven’t reported spending a cent in recent weeks, according to the City Clerk’s office.

Different strategies for mayor

Keller, the only candidate to qualify for public financing, continued his massive television advertising push in the campaign’s final week. His ninth disclosure report, filed Oct. 27, shows he spent $111,305 during the reporting period, with 99.7% going to Buying Time, a media buying firm, for TV airtime and production costs. He has $73,262 remaining from the more than $755,000 in taxpayer funding he qualified for.

Mayor Tim Keller greets a voter / Oct. 26, 2025

Reports show that his challengers, operating with far smaller budgets, are taking a range of approaches.

Mayling Armijo went all-in on direct mail, spending $23,688 — almost all of it with Political Print Guru for postage and mailing — leaving $10,335 in her account, according to her Oct. 26 disclosure.

Louie Sanchez split his remaining $36,444 between digital ads and field outreach, paying DGJ Solutions $25,000 for online advertising and $11,440 for canvassing. According to his Oct. 20 disclosure, he has $40,779 left in reserve. Sanchez has not filed his required weekly report this week.

Alex Uballez reported $31,166 in spending, with 87% paid to Nepantla Strategies for professional services, plus printing and mail costs. He has $56,835 remaining, according to his latest disclosure.

Darren White ramped up his television presence in the final week, spending $15,952 on TV spots with SRCP Media, according to his ninth disclosure filed Oct. 27. He spent $16,029 total during the reporting period and has $75,066 in cash remaining.

Eddie Varela spent $546 in the latest reporting period, mostly on food and campaign materials. His ninth disclosure, filed Oct. 27, shows $8,929 remaining in his account.

Council candidates focus on mail, if anything

District 1 on Albuquerque’s Westside remained the most expensive battleground in the City Council race during the final week, with Daniel Leiva continuing to outspend his opponents.

Leiva spent $16,556 during the latest reporting period, including $9,000 on digital ads through Stomping Ground Strategies and $3,515 on postage, according to his Oct. 27 campaign finance report. He ended the period with $7,093 in the bank.

Publicly financed candidate Ahren Griego reported no new spending and still has $27,004 on hand. Stephanie Telles, who is privately financed, spent $4,685 — mostly on mailers through Mail Quick and Facebook ads — leaving her with $13,504. Joshua Neal reported spending $1,723, though his Oct. 27 filing did not itemize expenses, and has $12,585 remaining.

District 1 Council Candidate Ahren Griego earned the endorsement of local carpenters in Local 1319

In District 3, incumbent Klarissa Peña continued to lead in spending, putting $4,049 toward her campaign during the latest reporting period. Her Oct. 27 report shows $2,000 went to Corsair Communications for advertising and $1,850 to Bosque Strategies for consulting.

Among her challengers, Chris Sedillo spent $1,128 on radio ads through RG Mountaintop Consulting and reported $20,809 still on hand, according to his Oct. 27 filing. Teresa Garcia’s most recent report, filed Oct. 22, showed $97 in spending, mostly on gas and food for volunteers.

In District 5, Councilor Dan Lewis reported minimal activity, spending just $78 on postage and ending the period with $25,023 in campaign funds, according to his Oct. 28 disclosure. Challenger Athenea Allen spent $761, including $498 with Don Mickey Designs for printing, her Oct. 27 filing shows. She reported $55,969 remaining.

In District 7, incumbent Tammy Fiebelkorn ended her spending lull in the campaign’s final week, putting $10,883 toward digital ads, walk card reprints, and mailers through SWEL, according to her Oct. 27 finance report. The publicly financed candidate reported $23,209 still on hand.

In District 9, publicly financed incumbent Renée Grout reported no new spending despite holding $33,533 in her account. Challenger Colton Newman also reported no spending in his Oct. 28 filing and has $4,204 remaining.

What’s next

As of Monday evening, mayoral candidate Louie Sanchez had not filed his ninth disclosure report, which was due by 5 p.m., according to the City Clerk’s campaign finance portal.

Candidates are required to submit new reports every Monday leading up to Election Day on Nov. 4, according to the city’s candidate calendar. This story will be updated as additional filings are posted.