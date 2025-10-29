Voters getting ready to cast their votes for mayor, city council, school board and other local elections will have one more big decision to make before polls close on Election Day next Tuesday: what to name a new baby hippopotamus?

The ABQ BioPark’s new baby female hippo, born on Oct. 14 to parents Karen and Moe, needs a name and officials are inviting the public to vote for their favorite from a list, including a couple of New Mexico-themed options.

“She’s doing really well, and is the most active hippo baby we’ve had,” said BioPark senior keeper Bricker Thietten. “For many of the early milestones we have, like getting out of the pool and coming inside, she’s ahead of schedule.”

The hippo care team has narrowed the choices down to four possibilities:

Maisy

Magdalena

Chama

Pearl

Early voting results reviewed by City Desk found that the two New Mexico-themed options, Magdalena and Chama, were leading in first day voting among more than 4,000 votes cast.

The naming contest closes promptly on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 11:30 p.m., giving the public just over a week to help decide on a fitting title for the new Albuquerque hippo.