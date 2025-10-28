This report is compiled from information submitted by the City of Albuquerque, which is responsible for the content.

The City of Albuquerque has renamed the Singing Arrow Child Development Center to the Clara Padilla Andrews Early Learning Center, honoring the lifelong contributions of a pioneering New Mexican leader dedicated to equity, education, and community empowerment.

Padilla-Andrews has long been a champion for Latino voices, women’s leadership, and community health. Serving as New Mexico’s secretary of state from 1983 to 1986, she broke barriers for Hispanic and female representation in government. Her legacy continued beyond public office as the founder of El Hispanic News and the Susannah Maria Gurulé Foundation, both of which uplift underserved communities through advocacy, media, and healthcare initiatives.

“Clara Padilla Andrews represents the spirit of service and heritage that we want every child to grow up experiencing,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Lending her name to this wonderful resource ensures that legacy will inspire future generations from their very earliest years.”

State Sen. Michael Padilla (l) and Clara Padilla Andrews at the renaming of the Padilla Andrews Early Learning Center / Sen. Padilla social media (2025)

The newly named Clara Padilla-Andrews Early Learning Center is part of the City of Albuquerque’s network of early childhood facilities offering zero-fee high-quality child care. Thanks to New Mexico’s historic investment in early education, all child care programs operated by the City are completely free to families, giving every child access to the support they need to grow, learn, and thrive.