Letter to the Editor

Dr. Gabriella Durán Blakey is the superintendant of the Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) System.

The upcoming Nov. 4 election is crucial for Albuquerque Public Schools as voters will elect four board members and decide on a $350 million general obligation bond for APS. Today I’m going to focus on the bond we’re proposing and the projects it would fund if approved.

First, I want to stress that the bond will have no impact on property taxes. Taxes will not go up if the bond passes, and they will not go down if the bond fails. That’s because we’re merely seeking authorization to borrow money. Those bonds would be paid from funding generated by the mill levy that voters previously approved.

We have a lot of capital needs throughout APS, but one of the complaints we hear frequently is that many of our classrooms, particularly those served by evaporative coolers, are too hot when outdoor temperatures are soaring. The fact is that evaporative coolers, even when they are working at their optimal level, can’t keep classrooms comfortable when we’re experiencing scorching outdoor temperatures and high humidity. Temperatures are getting hotter in Albuquerque, so we know we have to convert to refrigerated air systems. We’re seeking $40.2 million in the bond to convert 20 schools from evaporative cooling to refrigerated air.

The biggest chunk of money in the bond – $173.7 million – would help us complete classroom buildings at 13 schools. We had hoped to complete them earlier, but skyrocketing construction costs made that impossible.

We’ve also budgeted $25.4 million for a career technical educational facility facility that would help train students for careers in such industries as construction, health care and automotive repair. We plan to partner with trade unions and others to provide those training opportunities.

And the bond would also provide $15 million for a special needs education facility on the west side. Currently, students with autism and other needs that can’t be met at a typical school have to travel to the Stephen Moody Complex or Highland Complex on the east side to get the services they need. These long bus rides are a problem for these students, particularly those who are sensitive to sound and light.

The bond would also provide funding for roof projects and security enhancements, like commercial heavy-duty classroom doorlocks, cameras, intrusion alarms and badge entry systems. We’ve spent more than $60 million on security upgrades in recent years, and this bond would increase that investment.

We’ve been very intentional in choosing these projects, focusing on our district’s biggest needs and what we’re hearing from students, families and staff.

Early voting is underway right now. Please help us spread the word about these projects, and please encourage your family, friends and neighbors to vote!

For more information about the bond and links to voting information, go to our 2025 Capital Election page.