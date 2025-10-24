The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is joining other utilities in offering a break to furloughed federal workers, allowing them to defer water bill payments without penalties as the government shutdown enters its fourth week.

The Water Authority announced Oct. 21 that it will let furloughed federal employees defer payments without late fees or shutoffs. The move came a day after the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) furloughed 1,400 workers nationwide, including 152 at oversight offices in Albuquerque and Los Alamos.

“We are joining other utilities in doing what we can to ease the financial stress on federal employees affected by the shutdown,” said Klarissa Peña, Albuquerque City Councilor and chair of the Water Authority’s governing board. “It’s the right thing to do.”

The Public Service Company of New Mexico and New Mexico Gas Company announced similar relief programs earlier this month, each with slightly different programs and requirements.

Since the shutdown began Oct. 1, 616 federal workers have filed for unemployment in New Mexico, according to KOAT.

The shutdown reached Day 24 on Friday, making it the second-longest in U.S. history.

To qualify, furloughed workers must present their furlough letter at the Water Authority’s customer service center at 1441 Mission Ave. NE. Workers can catch up on payments once the shutdown ends.