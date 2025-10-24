Democrats are leading early voting turnout ahead of Albuquerque’s Nov. 4 municipal election, with 7.3% of registered Democrats casting ballots compared with 6.6% of Republicans, according to Bernalillo County Clerk data.

As of Oct. 23, 21,456 Burqueño voters have cast early or absentee ballots since voting began Oct. 7. That includes 12,164 Democrats, 6,492 Republicans, and 2,800 independents or voters registered with minor parties.

Among voters with a declared party, turnout stands at 7.34% for Democrats, 6.63% for Republicans and 2.84% for independents and other minor-party voters. Democrats’ edge appears driven largely by absentee ballots.

Statewide trends show Democrats tend to favor mail-in ballots, while Republicans prefer in-person early voting.

The Democratic advantage continues a pattern from 2021’s municipal election, when more than 71,000 Democrats and 40,000 Republicans voted early statewide. This year, Democrats have cast 41,606 early ballots statewide compared to 15,009 for Republicans as of Oct. 23, according to Secretary of State data.

In Albuquerque, turnout also varies widely across City Council districts, even though only odd-numbered districts have council races this year.

District 8 in the far Northeast Heights and Foothills leads with about 7% of registered voters participating, while District 3 on the southwest side trails at about 3%, the lowest in the city despite a contested race featuring incumbent Klarissa Peña, Christopher Sedillo and Teresa Garcia.

District 1 on the West Side — home to the cycle’s most competitive council race, with four candidates vying for an open seat vacated by Councilor Louie Sanchez’s mayoral run — shows 6.5% turnout, or about 2,800 voters.

The three districts with the highest turnout — 4, 8, and 1 — include two without council races this cycle, suggesting the mayoral contest is driving most voter participation.

Bernalillo County Clerk Michelle Kavanaugh told KOAT earlier this month that she expects turnout to surpass the 22% seen in 2023, fueled by the six-way mayoral race.

Although Albuquerque’s municipal elections are officially nonpartisan, party registration offers clues about enthusiasm. Incumbent Mayor Tim Keller faces five challengers, including Sanchez, Alex Uballez, Mayling Armijo, Eddie Varela and Darren White, who recent polling shows is his closest competitor.

Independent and unaffiliated voters continue to show the lowest participation, with just 2.84% casting ballots despite making up more than a quarter of Albuquerque’s registered voters.

Early voting runs through Nov. 1 at 20 locations across the county. Election Day is Nov. 4, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held within 45 days.