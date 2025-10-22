City Councilors on Monday, Oct. 20, urged the Keller administration to rethink its plan to rebrand the under-renovation Juniper Flats senior apartments after signage with the “Juniper Flats” project name was already installed.

During the City Council’s question-and-answer period, District 9 City Councilor Renée Grout said the new name could make the permanent affordable housing complex sound like a temporary shelter and might discourage seniors from applying.

Pictured is Albuquerque City Councillor Renee Grout, District 9. Photo by Roberto E. Rosales/City Desk

“If you change the name to Gateway Seniors, that sounds like a shelter and it’s not a shelter,” Grout said during Monday’s City Council question-and-answer period. “It’s an affordable housing apartment complex where these residents will be living with a lease.”

The 204-unit complex at 25 Hotel Circle NE will house residents 65 and older and is part of the Gateway System, the city’s $70 million network of facilities that provide services for people experiencing homelessness, including overnight shelter beds.

Chief Administrative Officer Samantha Sengel defended the Gateway rebranding, saying it would show “there are pathways and a gateway to the next opportunity.” She added that she would take Grout’s concerns back for further discussion.

District 2 City Councilor Joaquín Baca backed Grout’s concerns.

“I just happened to drive by Juniper Flats today — it looks great, the sign looks great,” Baca said. “That sign probably cost about $50,000. Given how much we talk about the cost of Gateway and putting that money to good use, I can’t imagine something more fiscally irresponsible than changing a brand-new sign just for branding. I like the thought process, but that just seems irresponsible.”

The name change is still in preliminary discussions and hasn’t been finalized. The converted former Ramada Inn is nearing completion, with move-ins expected in early 2026.

The project received $5,000,000 from the state legislature and governor to assist in converting the former motel near I-25 and Eubank Blvd. NE into 204 affordable housing units with case management and other wrap-around services for seniors.