Albuquerque homeowners wanting to install solar panels at home had better hurry before federal incentives canceled by President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” expire in December.

Fortunately for procrastinators, the city is here to help.

The City Council voted unanimously on Monday, Oct. 20, to fast-track residential solar permits through the end of 2025, helping residents take full advantage of the federal 30% solar tax credit before it expires Jan. 1.

Resolution R-25-194, sponsored by Councilor Joaquín Baca, directs city staff to prioritize processing of residential solar permits effective immediately.

“Several solar industry groups reached out to us,” Baca said. “We just want to make sure that all those folks [who] put in the [applications] with the expectation we do everything we can to make sure that they are taken care of.”

According to Planning Director Alan Varela, the Planning Department launched its “Solar Express” system last week, which automatically issues permits for roof-mounted solar installations. The system has already processed more than 90 residential reroofs automatically.

To qualify for the tax credit, homeowners must have their systems fully installed, inspected and operational by Dec. 31, 2025. The resolution takes effect when Mayor Tim Keller signs it, or after 10 days if he doesn’t.

Varela said the planning department has enough staff to handle the expected surge and currently has only a small backlog of solar permit applications.

Data from the city’s online permit system shows that 538 solar applications have been requested in the city in just the last 90 days.