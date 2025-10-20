Thousands of New Mexicans answered the call and gathered on Saturday, Oct. 18, in Downtown Albuquerque for the second national “No Kings” day of action protesting policies of President Donald Trump. The event, sponsored by Indivisible Albuquerque, was part of a national day of coordinated protests by Indivisble, a left-leaning organizing group.
Marchers filled Central Avenue from 2nd St. to 6th St. Our award-winning photographer Roberto Rosales was there to capture the event.
Demonstrators gathered along Central Avenue Saturday as part of a nationwide day of action against Trump administration policies., Organizers estimated thousands participated in the downtown Albuquerque protest. Roberto E. Rosales / New Mexico News
Demonstrators gathered along Central Avenue Saturday as part of a nationwide day of action against Trump administration policies., Organizers estimated thousands participated in the downtown Albuquerque protest. Pictured is Sage during the peaceful protest. Roberto E. Rosales / New Mexico News
No Kings. We voted in a president. Get over it. Term limits for politicians. No illegal aliens. No snap and medical for illegals. No sanctuary states. Give the money to Americans. Homeless, seniors, children. Better leaders. Leaders with a business background.
NOT a good idea to run print info over the top of great photos!
Great pictures and coverage. Thank you.
Great photos, but no estimate of crowd size? Organizers Saturday said 40,000. That’s a stretch, but I might believe 20K. It took the curb-to-curb march line fully 45 minutes to pass me at Central and 2nd. Republicans say 5,000.
