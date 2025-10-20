Thousands of New Mexicans answered the call and gathered on Saturday, Oct. 18, in Downtown Albuquerque for the second national “No Kings” day of action protesting policies of President Donald Trump. The event, sponsored by Indivisible Albuquerque, was part of a national day of coordinated protests by Indivisble, a left-leaning organizing group.

Marchers filled Central Avenue from 2nd St. to 6th St. Our award-winning photographer Roberto Rosales was there to capture the event.