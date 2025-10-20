The Albuquerque City Council could vote Monday, Oct. 20, on millions in senior housing bonds, expanded bicycle safety rules and a new downtown redevelopment plan.

The meeting agenda had not been finalized as of Friday morning, but recent filings suggest councilors may take up initiatives that have been developing for months. Potential items include senior housing, street safety for vulnerable road users, downtown revitalization and solar permitting before a federal tax credit expires.

One of the largest items is bond financing for senior affordable housing. Ordinance O-25-99 would authorize $47 million in bonds. Of that total, $18 million would go toward buying the former Ramada Inn at 25 Hotel Circle NE to convert it into 204 affordable senior apartments. The remaining $29 million would refinance existing 2015 bonds.

The project addresses a need — 300 seniors 65 and older slept at Gateway West shelter over the past year. Units would be affordable for residents earning less than 60% of area median income, with bonds repaid through gross receipts tax revenue and tenant rent payments.

The council may also vote on expanding street safety protections following a cyclist’s death earlier this year. Ordinance O-25-98 and companion Resolution R-25-196, both sponsored by Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn, would update the city’s 1974 traffic code to require drivers to yield at crosswalks for bicyclists, wheelchair users and scooter riders, not just pedestrians.

Resolution R-25-182 would adopt the Downtown 2050 Metropolitan Redevelopment Area Plan, replacing the existing Downtown 2025 plan. The plan lays out the city’s vision to make downtown a pedestrian-first, 24-hour destination. Key priorities include adding shade trees, widening sidewalks and installing wayfinding kiosks.

The city’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency estimates the improvements could cost $100 million over several decades.

Another potential agenda item is solar permitting. Resolution R-25-194, sponsored by Councilor Joaquín Baca, would establish priority processing for residential solar permits through the end of 2025. The move responds to the Dec. 31 expiration of the federal 30% residential solar tax credit, which can save homeowners about $9,000. Solar installations typically take 60-90 days.

Get Involved

To speak during public comment, you must sign up online by 4 p.m. Monday or call (505) 768-3100 for help.

Join virtually at cabq.zoom.us/j/84979163903 (Webinar ID: 849 7916 3903) or by phone at (669) 444-9171, then enter the Webinar ID.

Watch live on Comcast Channel 16 (GOVTV), cabq.gov/govtv or youtube.com/@GOVTVBoardsCommissionMeetings