Albuquerque’s City Council approved its 2026 legislative agenda Monday, Oct. 6, and received the Mayor’s legislative requests, setting priorities for housing, homelessness, public safety and infrastructure.

The combined proposals for the Second Session of the 57th New Mexico State Legislature outline district-specific projects and policy initiatives, including affordable housing expansions, Metro Crime Initiative funding, community center upgrades and traffic safety improvements, giving residents a roadmap for how city and state resources could shape Albuquerque neighborhoods in the year ahead.

The city’s 2026 legislative requests build on priorities residents and councilors have been pushing for years. Projects like the Gateway Youth Assistance Campus expansion, library upgrades and Tower Road improvements reflect work that’s been on the community’s radar for a while.

Council amendments also highlighted district-specific updates like renovations at Fire Station 6, acquiring vacant properties and traffic safety tweaks—all shaped by feedback from participatory budgeting. Funding for the Middle Rio Grande Housing Collaborative shows the city is sticking with last year’s push for more affordable housing.

According to the Administration, housing and homelessness, public safety and quality of life have been “consistent, both last year and this year.” Together, the city and council’s requests show a roadmap for public safety, housing, infrastructure and community improvements that aim to make everyday life a little better across Albuquerque neighborhoods.

Housing and homelessness

The administration wants to boost housing and support for people experiencing homelessness. Plans include Housing Navigation Centers with beds, case management and services for young adults, seniors, recovery populations and families.

Other priorities fund new affordable and supportive housing, motel conversions, systems to track beds and vouchers and keeping existing housing in good shape.

City Council is focusing on community spaces, like Phase 3 of the Gateway Youth Assistance Campus to add housing and classrooms, multi-generational centers and upgrades to public libraries.

Public safety

The Administration wants to expand Albuquerque Community Safety facilities and buy more vehicles and equipment for alternative behavioral health response. The police department is seeking funding for facility upgrades, a modernized crime lab and additional patrol vehicles.

Fire officials are requesting more technology and vehicles and funds to finish Fire Station 4 in Wells Park/Santa Barbara-Martineztown and build a new station in Mesa del Sol.

City Council is asking for money to renovate Fire Station 6 in the North Valley, build a real-time crime center in District 6 and update the APD Northeast Substation.

Infrastructure, Parks, and Quality of Life

The Administration wants to build phases of the Rail Trail in the Sawmill and Barelas neighborhoods and improve pedestrian and bike safety with new infrastructure and technologies like HAWK lights, flashing beacons, street lighting and speed humps. Balloon Fiesta Park would get accessibility improvements and other infrastructure improvements.

City Council requests include road and traffic upgrades on Tower Road, McMahon Boulevard and other major streets, as well as buying vacant properties in the International District for mixed-use development. They also seek funding for park renovations at Alameda Park, Piedra Lisa Park and Bel-Air/Miramontes Park.