Two Albuquerque mayoral candidates excluded from KOAT’s televised debate are getting their turn to weigh in. With Election Day three weeks away, City Desk ABQ invited Mayling Armijo and Eddie Varela to answer the same questions voters heard on TV, covering issues like crime, homelessness and immigration.

Armijo and Varela were left off the Oct. 15 debate, hosted by KOAT, the Albuquerque Journal and News Radio KKOB, which featured Mayor Tim Keller, Louie Sanchez, Alex Uballez and Darren White.

KOAT based its decision to set its debate lineup using polling and campaign finance data. The decision relied mainly on a September Albuquerque Journal/KOAT poll and recent finance reports. In that poll, Varela received 2% and Armijo 1%, while 37% of likely voters were still undecided.

The debate exclusion stirred controversy, especially since Armijo was the only woman in the six-person race. Albuquerque has never elected a female mayor.

KOAT offered both Armijo and Varela separate interviews, but they declined. Instead, Armijo provided written responses to City Desk, and Varela’s comments came from a Facebook Live event the two hosted during the Oct. 15 debate. In that stream, they addressed many of the same questions posed to the four candidates who participated. Both candidates’ responses are presented unedited.

“We did decline their interview because we didn’t want KOAT to control the narrative,” Armijo said. “We wanted to control the narrative tonight, and that’s why we’re doing this. Because Eddie and I both talked to each other after this debacle happened and said, ‘Why are we letting them dictate who hears us and who listens to us?’”

Early voting began Oct. 7, and Election Day is Nov. 4. If no candidate earns more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will take place within 45 days.

Crime and Public Safety

Question: Albuquerque has seen persistent concerns around violent crime and property crime. What specific strategies would you implement to reduce crime while balancing community trust in law enforcement?

Armijo:

“I understand both the fear residents feel and the frustration officers experience. Albuquerque needs a police department that is fully staffed, well-trained, and trusted by the people it serves. As mayor, I will hire a new police chief who I will not micromanage but will work with closely to set clear goals and expectations. Recruitment will be a top priority. I will create new incentives for officers to build their careers here, including local hiring initiatives, education benefits, and housing support for those who serve in our city. At the same time, I will continue expanding behavioral health and community response teams so officers can focus on violent and property crime. Public safety is not achieved by politics or press conferences. It comes from steady leadership, consistent accountability, and a police department that feels supported and respected.”

Varela:

“I have a plan for crime. First day in office, we’re going to institute a curfew 18 years old and under will not be on the streets. We got under 18 year olds killing people all the time. It’s got to stop. I’m also going to start a new program in the high schools is going to be called police ROTC. Juniors and seniors will be taking this course, and it will be given by police officers retired. And when they complete the course, they will be guaranteed a job in the police safety arena, and they will work in the police safety until they’re 21 and then I’m going to absorb them into the Albuquerque police department. I have another situation that I’m going to implement called Police Day pool. They work for cops who have retired, and they will work on the streets of Albuquerque at their choice. We’re going to pay them well. They will not be city employees. There’ll be city contractors, and it’ll be any police officer who is certified, and they will be on the streets doing one thing and one thing only, being visible.”

National Guard Deployment

Question: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham authorized the deployment of the New Mexico National Guard troops to Albuquerque in April while citing a crime-related emergency. Do you support having National Guard members deployed in the city? Or would you advocate for future such deployments?

Armijo:

“As a veteran, I know what it means to wear a uniform and serve with pride, but I also know the difference between military duty and local public safety. Deploying the National Guard inside Albuquerque is not only a short-term fix, it is an expensive one. Taxpayers should not be paying for Guard members to do administrative or patrol work that our city should manage effectively. It is a misuse of public funds and a sign of poor leadership. I have deep respect for the Guard, but public safety must come from within our community through a fully staffed and trusted police department, expanded behavioral health response teams, and strong partnerships with local organizations that prevent crime before it happens. Albuquerque does not need military deployments. We need better management, accountability, and smarter use of taxpayer dollars.”

Varela:

[This question was not addressed during the Facebook Live event.]

Route 66 and Central Avenue

Question: Next year will mark the 100th anniversary of Route 66, which was once the backbone of Albuquerque’s economy. A century later, many businesses are leaving Central Avenue because of high crime and open drug use on the streets. What’s needed to restore Albuquerque’s part of the Mother Road to its former glory?

Armijo:

“Central Avenue should be a place where families feel safe and businesses can thrive, but right now it is neither. Driving down Central between Tramway through Washington has become scary and dangerous. We cannot revitalize Route 66 until we first get control of the crime. My priority will be to restore safety by clearing encampments, providing services to those who accept help, and enforcing the law for those who refuse. Urban camping on sidewalks or private property is not acceptable. Businesses like The Farmacy, which just announced it is closing permanently, are being pushed out because they cannot afford to operate under these conditions. Once the corridor is clean and safe, I will fund façade improvements and exterior upgrades for small businesses. These visible changes give the area a facelift, attract foot traffic, and encourage new investment. The goal is simple: make Central a place where people feel safe to drive, walk, and spend time again. That would be worth celebrating.”

Varela:

“The economic disaster of the homeless has affected central actually, it’s affected the whole city, because they’re everywhere, because they get free bus rides. We’re going to put an end to that in our side of the campaign. As far as the Route 66, 100 year, I think we should reschedule it, because I can’t imagine what a tourist would think if it gets off a Tramway and drives down Central. He’s going to get off, get back on I-40 to get out of here. I think we should reschedule it for another time until we can take care of this problem.”

Homelessness: Shelter and Housing

Question: With visible increases in homelessness across the city, what is your plan to address both immediate shelter needs and long-term housing solutions, especially in coordination with local nonprofits and service providers?

Armijo:

“Homelessness requires both immediate action and long-term solutions. In the short term, every available shelter bed must be filled, and city resources can provide gap funding to prevent evictions. No one should face dust storms or monsoons without a safe place to sleep. Partnerships with nonprofits and state, city, and county agencies are essential to deliver these services efficiently and effectively.

Long-term solutions focus on stability and opportunity. We will create pathways to affordable housing that restore dignity and help residents become productive members of society. Veterans, single mothers, and youth can move from temporary shelter into permanent supportive housing and pursue careers, including in public service or law enforcement. Affordable housing is more than shelter. It helps break cycles of systemic poverty, supports wealth generation, and opens doors to homeownership. By combining immediate shelter with these long-term pathways, we provide residents with safety, stability, and the tools to thrive in Albuquerque.”

Varela:

“I actually go and I talk to the homeless and and these guys are way off course. What they’re talking about is more behavioral health, more money, $200 million a year. And I’m saying, no, the City of Albuquerque should get out of the medical business. We have hospitals. We have 5,000 very qualified nonprofits who can take care of it. The city keeps wanting to take the lead for homeless, and I’m not going to do that.”

Homelessness: Refusing Services

Question: How will you plan to deal with homeless people and their encampments for those who continue to refuse help and services over and over again?

Armijo:

“We can be compassionate while being smart. Nobody wins when people are living on the streets. My approach balances care with accountability. I will enforce no-sleep zones near schools, parks, and transit, while cracking down on criminal behavior that threatens community safety. At the same time, I will invest in housing solutions that restore dignity, including mixed-income housing, transitional programs, and safe camping zones with essential services. Outreach teams will continue offering assistance to those who refuse help, but public spaces must remain safe and accessible for all residents. By combining enforcement with supportive services, we can protect neighborhoods while providing real pathways for people to stabilize their lives and regain independence.”

Varela:

“I have a plan — I’m going to hire private security. They’re going to walk with the homeless, they’re going to find out who they are, and then we’re going to offer them this. Do you want to go to jail because we’re going to cite them for all their infractions, or you want to go to jail or you want to go home and we’ll pay for the ticket, because we can’t continue to pay this kind of money for people out on the street.

Here’s what’s interesting — 50% of the homeless that I encounter they’re not from Albuquerque and 50% of them tell me, if I give them a ticket, they’ll take that ticket and head home. So it’s not an inhumane situation.”

Graffiti and Public Spaces

Question: Graffiti, vandalism and neglected public spaces affect both perception and economic vitality. What is your approach to maintaining clean, safe neighborhoods, especially in business corridors?

Armijo:

“Graffiti and vandalism hurt both perception and economic vitality. While there is a place for murals and community art, too often businesses are left paying for broken windows and cleanup. Public spaces must be safe, welcoming “third spaces” where residents can enjoy their city and feel secure. Parks should be better maintained with more regular cleaning, landscaping, and lighting improvements. My approach prioritizes maintaining what we already have before building more. I will create coordinated city cleanup teams and support partnerships with local organizations to keep streets, sidewalks, and public areas safe and attractive. At the same time, I will promote legal murals and community art projects that celebrate Albuquerque’s culture. By protecting both our businesses and public spaces, we strengthen neighborhoods and create environments where families and commerce can thrive.”

Varela:

“Business and Economic Development is everything. We’re going to do some unique things, like we’re going to totally remodel, reorganize zoning and we’re going to do that in the planning department. We’re going to get all new ideas, and we’re going to have a new function. We’ll say, we can get you in business. If I have to, I will pay water bills for the year to get a small business in business. I’ll do everything it can to do. And I will also remove that ART program. I will tear it all out so that people can turn left and right and go to small businesses. It should be easy to start a business now with so many vacancies, but it’s not. Code enforcement, zoning and planning is a hindrance. It’s almost impossible to get through that process. I will fix that, and if we can give $20 million to a fusion industry that hasn’t even done a shovel full of dirt yet, that we can give money to small businesses to get them going.”

Food and Pharmacy Deserts

Question: There have been multiple businesses that have pulled out of the area around Central Avenue, widely known as the International District. In some cases, this has led to so-called food and pharmacy deserts. What will you do, if anything, to bring those crucial businesses back to the people who live in those areas?

Armijo:

“The International District has lost crucial businesses, creating food and pharmacy deserts that make life harder for residents. We need to restore these basic amenities because people cannot anchor their lives without them. Pharmacies serve as neighborhood anchors, and grocery stores provide essential access to healthy food. Part of this is supporting existing businesses like Talin Market on Louisiana, who are continuing to operate under these challenging conditions. My approach will also use traditional economic development incentives to offset the cost of doing business in this part of town. This includes tax relief, reduced permitting fees, and targeted support for small businesses that commit to operating in underserved areas. By improving the quality of life for residents and supporting businesses with practical incentives, we can rebuild neighborhoods where families can thrive, shop locally, and access essential services.”

Varela:

“I had a business in the war zone, and it is a war zone, and it’s gotten worse. As a paramedic firefighter, we have a station there, station five, and we didn’t get any rest. It was constant, and it’s gotten much worse now. So what are we going to do to stop it? Well, we go back to the original thing. We reduce the number of homeless, and substantially reduce crime. You heard my crime plan. I’m going to have cops everywhere. And that’s the answer to that question.”

Immigration: Federal Relationship

Question: Albuquerque is on the list of jurisdictions ICE says have “policies, laws or regulations that impede enforcement of federal immigration laws.” Under your administration, what will the relationship between the city and federal immigration officials look like?

Armijo:

“Albuquerque will remain an immigrant-friendly city under my administration. I understand the challenges firsthand. My mother came here legally, and other family members have navigated the difficult, expensive, and lengthy path to legal residency. Immigration is also vital to our economy. Many industries depend on workers who take essential, lower-wage jobs, and supporting pathways to citizenship helps our city grow while keeping businesses and communities strong.

At the same time, public safety and accountability are non-negotiable. Anyone committing crimes, regardless of immigration status, must be held accountable. My administration will collaborate with federal agencies when necessary to protect residents and taxpayers.

Albuquerque must balance compassion with smart, practical policies. We will continue helping immigrants access legal pathways, support economic participation, and foster trust with city services, while enforcing laws fairly and consistently. This approach ensures safety and strengthens our economy.”

Varela:

“Well, I think it’s a given that we’re going to lose it. Mr. Trump, the President, has just not gotten to Albuquerque yet. You know, we’re not a priority on the national level. We know that in the budget, you will see 5.5% of our budget is federal grants and government transfers. We’re going to lose that. That’s $80 million and many, many of the nonprofits should be very careful, because I have seen it, and they’ve heard it too, that they could lose some of their grants too. So, by doing what Keller did, instead of leaving it alone, he should have just said nothing. Well, no, he decides he’s going to be a champion of all this, and he’s going to do this; it’s going to cost us a fortune. I do a lot of business with a lot of people from Mexico, Mexicanos. I speak the language, and they’re telling me, ‘cierra la puerta’, which means close the door. Even they believe that there’s too many. We’re neighbors to Mexico. We’re all mostly of Mexican descent here. I get that. I am, I speak the language, but not just the Mexican immigrants. We have 1,000s of South American immigrants in this city, and they’re taking the jobs away from the Mexican people, and that’s where we’re at today. And so if he didn’t decide he was going to grandstand, he just cost us a fortune.”

Immigration: Sanctuary City

Question: Do you believe Albuquerque should be a sanctuary city, and do you agree with that label?

Armijo:

“Albuquerque will remain an immigrant-friendly city. We welcome those who contribute to our community and economy, and we will continue supporting pathways to legal residency and citizenship. Even for my own family, the Armijos, who settled in New Mexico generations back, immigration was easier under a system that welcomed newcomers through Ellis Island, under the Statue of Liberty’s promise: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” Today, our immigration system is broken. It is time to clean up the mess we have inherited and bring in people who are contributing to the economy and our community.

At the same time, we will not be a safe harbor for individuals who commit crimes. Public safety is paramount, and Albuquerque must become a safe city for safe people. My administration will use common-sense approaches to make city government function more effectively, better use taxpayer funds, protect neighborhoods and businesses, and ensure residents can live without fear.”

Varela:

[Varela did not address this question separately during the Facebook Live event.]