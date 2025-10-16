By Stephanie Telles, MBA, CFE. She is a candidate for Albuquerque City Council, District 1.

An independent review released this week confirmed serious problems inside Albuquerque’s Office of Inspector General (OIG). The outside audit, conducted by accounting firm REDW, found that OIG investigations lacked evidence to support their conclusions, failed to consider alternative explanations, and showed poor understanding of city operations. The report also criticized the office’s leadership and quality control.

Having built a career on government accountability, I found these results both troubling and familiar. Oversight and transparency are cornerstones of good government—but they only work when they are built on systems of integrity, competence and fairness.

Before launching my business, Otoño Consulting, I served as Director of the Government Accountability Office for the New Mexico Office of the State Auditor. I saw firsthand how strong oversight can uncover waste and abuse, and how fragile public trust can be when oversight falls short. I worked to make sure every report issued from the GAO was evidence-based, fair, and understandable to the public. That’s what accountability looks like when done right.

The City’s OIG was created to protect taxpayers and ensure that city departments are operating honestly and efficiently. When that mission falters, it’s not just an internal management issue—it’s a breach of public trust. The REDW findings underscore how important it is to have qualified professionals leading these efforts, people who understand both the technical side of auditing and the ethical responsibility that comes with it. With federal funding cuts looming over the city, it’s more important than ever that every dollar counts.

As a Certified Fraud Examiner and small-business owner who helps organizations design fraud-resistant and ethical systems, I know that accountability depends on three things: independence, professionalism and trust. Independence ensures investigations are free from political influence. Professionalism ensures findings are based on facts, not assumptions. And trust ensures the public believes the process is fair—even when outcomes are uncomfortable.

We need leaders at City Hall who don’t just talk about transparency but know how to build it. Albuquerque deserves a city government people can trust. But trust is earned through hard work, consistency and leadership that understands how good governance actually works.



Now more than ever, it’s up to local governments to restore and protect the public’s trust. As the Trump administration dismantles federal oversight structures—defunding the Council of the Inspectors General for Integrity and Efficiency and erasing Oversight.gov—we can’t afford to let that playbook take hold here at home. Oversight isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity. Investment into oversight isn’t an expense, it’s an asset and only when it’s weak does it become costly. Weak oversight opens the door to waste, abuse, and corruption, while strong oversight protects every taxpayer dollar and strengthens our democracy. Local leadership matters. Cities must invest in modern, transparent systems that make government accountable but technology alone isn’t enough. We need leaders who understand how those tools work, who value integrity over expedience, and who have the courage to defend transparency even when it’s inconvenient. Electing a councilor committed to safeguarding safeguards is how we protect the public’s trust.

That’s why I’m running for City Council District 1. It’s time for new energy and real accountability at City Hall—leadership grounded in experience, fairness, and a genuine commitment to the people of Albuquerque. As a city councilor, I will continue to fight fraught, waste and abuse, and to bring transparent, accountable leadership to the city’s budget process.