Albuquerque voters can watch the only scheduled televised mayoral debate Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. on KOAT Channel 7, KOAT.com or the Very Local App.

The debate will feature four of the six candidates — Mayor Tim Keller, City Councilor Louie Sanchez, former U.S. Attorney Alex Uballez and former Sheriff Darren White. KOAT anchors Doug Fernandez and Shelly Ribando will moderate, with questions from the Albuquerque Journal’s Dan Boyd and KKOB-AM’s Bob Clark.

Former Sandoval County deputy manager Mayling Armijo and retired Fire Chief Eddie Varela were left off the debate stage based on polling and fundraising data, a move that’s drawn criticism over media gatekeeping.