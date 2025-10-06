Every Albuquerque voter has a reason to vote in 2025.
The only citywide elected office, mayor, is on the ballot along with five of nine city councilors and a long list of local bond questions for the city, school districts, and some local governments.
Other local communities including Los Ranchos and Tijeras also have local elections on the ballot.
And that’s not all. Because the state legislature consolidated election dates for most local government bodies, some voters will also see choices for APS Board, CNM Board, soil and water conservation district seats, AMAFCA leaders and local tax districts. Voters who live in MRGCD districts also have board elections.
Speaking of taxes, the Village of Los Ranchos will even be voting on an increase in their local gross receipts tax to fund economic development projects.
To catch up on our election coverage before you vote, visit our elections page.
Races on Bernalillo County ballots.
Not all races appear on every ballot. Get a personalized sample ballot here.
City of Albuquerque
Mayor
City Council Districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 9
Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque
Trustee
Municipal Judge
Village of Tijeras
Council
Albuquerque Municipal School District
School Board Districts 3, 5, 6, 7
Moriarty-Edgewood School District
School Board Positions 1, 5
Central New Mexico Community College
College Board Positions 1, 3, 5, 7
AMAFCA
Director Districts 3, 4
Ciudad Soil and Water Conservation District
Board Supervisor
Central Tri-County Soil and Water Conservation District
Board Supervisor
Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District
Board Supervisor
Paradise Hills Special Zoning District
Commissioners
When can I vote?
When to vote.
October 7, 2025
Absentee ballots mailed.
Last day to register to vote online or on paper.
Early Voting and Same Day Registration (SDR) begins at the Clerk’s Annex at 1500 Lomas Blvd NW Suite A, Albuquerque, NM 87104 (Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.). No voting on Mon. Oct. 13 in observance of Indigenous People’s Day.
October 18 – November 1, 2025
Early Voting and Same Day Registration opens at all early voting locations.
October 21, 2025
Last day to request an absentee ballot.
November 4, 2025
Election Day!
Same day registration available at all locations.
Absentee ballots due by 7 p.m.
Know before you go.
Print out your sample ballot personalized to include just the races you’ll see. Start by verifying your voter information on the Secretary of State’s website.
Where can I vote?
Where to vote.
The Clerk’s Annex at 1500 Lomas Blvd NW will be the only site open from October 7 to October 17. It will close on October 13 for Indigenous People’s Day.
Early voting
Additional early voting sites open starting on October 18, Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., unless stated otherwise. They are all open on Election Day, November 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Remember that you can vote in-person, drop off your absentee ballot, or register to vote or update your registration at all of these sites.
Early voting availability
These locations will open from October 18 to November 1.
Hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., unless stated otherwise.
These sites will also open on Election Day, November 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting addresses
98th & Central Shopping Center
120 98th St NW, 87121
Suite B101 & B102
Andalucia Shopping Center
5600 Coors Blvd NW, 87120
Suite C-5
Bernalillo County Visitor and Cultural Center
6080 Isleta Blvd SW, 87105
Caracol Plaza
12500 Montgomery Blvd NE, 87111
Suite 101
Central Mercado
301 San Pedro Dr SE, 87108
Suites B, C, D, E
Clerk’s Annex
1500 Lomas Blvd NW, 87104
Suite A
Cottonwood West
10131 Coors Blvd NW, 87114
Suite C-02
Daskalos Center
5339 Menaul Blvd NE, 87110
Four Hills Shopping Center
13140 Central Ave SE, 87123
Suite 1420
Holly Plaza
6600 Holly Ave NE, 87113
Suite B-6
Isleta Elder Center
1005 Tribal Rd 140, Isleta 87022
Los Altos Plaza
4200 Wyoming Blvd NE, 87111
Suite B-3
Los Ranchos Villa
6601 4th St NW, 87107
Suite U
Petroglyph Plaza
8201 Golf Course Rd NW, 87120
Suite D-1
South Valley Multi-Purpose Senior Center
2008 Larrazolo Rd SW, 87105
The Shoppes at 6001 San Mateo
6001 San Mateo Blvd NE, 87109
Suite B-3
Tijeras City Hall
12 Camino Municipal, Tijeras 87059
To’Hajiilee Navajo Chapter Administration Building
91 Tribal Road N7071, To’Hajiilee 87026
Monday – Friday
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
University of New Mexico
Student Union Building, 87106
Louie’s Lounge
West Bluff Center
5211 Ouray Rd NW, 87120
Suite B