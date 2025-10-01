Six Albuquerque mayoral hopefuls clashed over crime, homelessness and housing Tuesday, Sept. 30, at a business forum, laying out starkly different visions for a city struggling with safety concerns and stalled growth.

The forum at Sheraton Albuquerque Uptown, hosted by the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP) New Mexico chapter and 13 business groups, gave voters a side-by-side look at candidates weeks before the Nov. 4 election. Five challengers hammered Mayor Tim Keller’s eight-year record. Keller shot back that his opponents offered “jokes” instead of solutions.

Daniel Chavez, a parking lot company owner who filed to run for mayor this election, was not at the forum after announcing he is dropping out of the race earlier this week.

Crime Statistics Battle

Keller pointed to declining homicides. “Before we came in, there was a 50% chance if you shot someone, they’d get away with it. Now…there’s a 99% chance you would be caught,” he said. “Homicide has been down now for three years in a row.”

City police data supports Keller’s claim. Albuquerque recorded 96 homicides in 2024, down from 99 in 2023 and 121 in 2022.

City Councilor Louie Sanchez disputed Keller’s numbers, claiming homicides were up 19%, though official APD statistics show the opposite. “We need to make sure that all misdemeanor crimes are dealt with,” Sanchez said.

Former Sheriff Darren White framed it differently. “In 2014, there were 30 murders in the city; in 2024, there were 106,” White said. “That is not a comeback, folks, that is a crisis.”

White’s figure is higher than APD’s official count, but the trend is clear — homicides remain more than triple the 2014 level.

Former U.S. Attorney Alex Uballez proposed a unified countywide dispatch system, as well as effective investigations and prevention programs. Retired Fire Chief Eddie Varela pitched an 11 p.m. curfew for anyone 18 and under.

Permitting and Development

Candidates sparred over the city’s permitting process, debating whether recent improvements are real or too little, too late.

Keller said permitting times dropped to 30 days and inspections to three days “starting in April.”

Former Sandoval County deputy manager Mayling Armijo disagreed. “Time kills deals,” she said. “I don’t appreciate ‘we’re working on it, it’s getting better. ‘That’s BS.”

White jabbed at the timing of Keller’s reforms.

“Mayor, if you do win, we should make the election every single year, because it seems like that’s the only thing that gets you off your butt.”

Homelessness Divide

Candidates are split between enforcement and treatment.

“I’m going to have private security out there, we’re going to psych them, and we’re going to ship them out of our town once and for all,” Varela said.

White backed enforcement, but said it must come with options. “Homeless Whack-a-Mole doesn’t work. You can’t just push them to the other side of the street,” he said.

Uballez pushed back. “We’ve tried locking people up for addiction and mental health. Not only does it not work, but it is also illegal,” he said. “We don’t have to choose between who’s ineffective and who’s cruel.”

Keller defended the Gateway Center and budget growth from roughly $1 billion to $1.5 billion over eight years, saying it funded competitive salaries and the Community Safety Department.

Economic Visions

Asked about economic development, candidates offered sharply different priorities, from quick fixes to major infrastructure projects and high-tech bets.

Armijo highlighted the TradePort Corridor’s $40 million in grants. Keller pitched quantum computing as “a singular game changer.” White stressed basic infrastructure.

In his closing statement, Keller accused opponents of making “jokes about the homeless” and failing to offer real solutions. “This is not a student council race. These are tough times. You need a mayor who’s been tested,” he said. “Not a single person answered how they would do that. It’s easy to blame the problem… It’s hard to actually try and problem solve.”

The Nov. 4 election will decide whether Keller wins a third term or voters choose one of his five challengers: Armijo, Sanchez, Uballez, Varela or White.