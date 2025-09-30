After years of delays, New Mexico United’s stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park moved closer to reality. Monday, Sept. 29, Mayor Tim Keller announced construction will begin this winter with a 2028 opening target — though officials stayed silent on a Court of Appeals case challenging the project filed just six weeks ago.

New Mexico United CEO Peter Trevisani and Mayor Tim Keller announce construction plans for the soccer stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park on Monday, Sept. 29. The city targets a 2028 opening for the 8,000-10,000 seat venue. (Jesse Jones)

The announcement, made during Balloon Fiesta week at the future stadium site, offered the clearest timeline yet for a project dogged by voter rejection, multiple lawsuits and uncertainty since United began seeking a permanent home in 2020.

United CEO Peter Trevisani said the team is committed to the 2028 goal. “That’s going to take a lot of work, but I don’t want to give up on that,” he told reporters.

Neither Keller nor Trevisani mentioned that three neighborhood associations filed a Court of Appeals challenge to the project just six weeks ago.

Court records show the Wildflower, Maria Diers and North Edith Corridor neighborhood associations filed their appeal to the New Mexico Court of Appeals on August 19, challenging a district court ruling that upheld the city’s approval of the stadium.

When asked about the appeal after the announcement, city spokesperson Dan Mayfield declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

The neighborhood groups, represented by attorney Hessel E. Yntema III, are challenging whether the city’s Environmental Planning Commission had the authority to approve the stadium master plan. Their appeal comes after District Judge Erin B. O’Connell dismissed their lawsuit in July and denied their motion for rehearing July 30.

In August, KOB reported the appeal made it “impossible for the city to approve a pad site until litigation ends.” Monday’s announcement that work will start “this winter” was the first time officials set a timeline since the filing.

Keller said the city hired Weil Construction to handle site assessments and price out infrastructure once the Balloon Fiesta ends. The work includes major prep, such as building a retaining wall to fix a steep embankment and address flooding concerns.

Trevisani said the team is aiming for a 2028 opening, calling the stadium “Version 1.0” that could grow over time. The venue will seat 8,000 to 10,000 fans, short of the 15,000 minimum for United Soccer League Division 1 play when the league launches in 2028.

United has extended its deal at Isotopes Park through 2029, so fans will see at least three more seasons on the converted baseball field, even if the stadium opens on schedule. The club leads the USL in attendance, drawing an average of 9,723 fans per game.

Trevisani said United is putting up $30 million in private funding while the city prepares the site. He said the stadium would also host high school championships, a possible women’s team and other community events.