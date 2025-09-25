Mayor Tim Keller gets a virtual reality glimpse of the future Uptown Connect project during the development’s launch event on Thursday. The innovative mixed-use development promises to link affordable housing with public transportation, employment opportunities, and entertainment in Albuquerque’s Uptown area.

Check back tomorrow for a full story on Uptown Connect, a $120 million mixed-use project that will transform an underutilized transit hub into 239 apartments, along with commercial space, restaurants and a dog park (which could be named Puptown).

The development represents the culmination of a 27-year effort that began when the city purchased the land in 1998 with federal transit funds. Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-2026, with completion expected by 2028.