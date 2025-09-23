When Burqueño voters see glossy campaign mailers or ads in the coming weeks, the fine print may list groups such as “Safer Albuquerque Committee” or “Ascend Albuquerque.” But those names don’t tell the full story of who is really paying to influence their votes.

Political Action Committees (PACs) have raised $375,280 to sway the Nov. 4 city elections, according to city filings. Unlike candidates, who can only accept $6,000 from individual donors, PACs can take unlimited contributions. As of early September, six PACs have spent $189,696 on ads, consultants and campaign materials, leaving $185,584 for the final push before Election Day. With early voting starting Oct. 8, that money could give some candidates far more resources than their own campaigns report, reshaping competitive races for mayor and city council.

The PACs by the numbers

Ascend Albuquerque, which supports Mayor Tim Keller’s reelection bid, has raised $155,350 and has spent $35,019 on consulting and fundraising.

The pro-Keller PAC’s largest contributions came from the Western States Regional Council of Carpenters Legislative Improvement Committee, part of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, $20,000; the New Mexico Building and Construction Trades Council, $20,000; Fresquez Concessions, Inc., a city vendor that was recently awarded a 12 year contract to manage food and beverage service at the Sunport, $15,000; Sangre De Cristo Hotel Investment LLC, a hotel company owned by Jim Long whose Sawmill-area projects recently received a nearly $250 million tax incentive from the city, $10,000; and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) PAC Voluntary Fund, $10,000.

Records show the PAC spent $15,503 on Stanford Campaigns for unspecified consulting and $9,000 on Blueprint Public Affairs for professional consulting. The committee still has $120,331 on hand, the largest war chest among active PACs.

Safer Albuquerque Committee, backing mayoral candidate Mayling Armijo, has raised $145,080 and spent about $140,520 on a heavy advertising campaign. The committee says it is “committed to developing effective solutions for crime, homelessness and economic growth.”

It’s a family affair — the PAC’s top three contributors are all related to Armijo. Katrina Tracy, her sister-in-law, gave $65,000, while her sister Chauling Armijo and Chauling’s company, Four Winds Mechanical HTC/AC Inc., each contributed $40,000. Tracy serves as operations manager for Four Winds Mechanical.

A billboard purchased by Safer ABQ, an outside group supporting Mayling Armijo for mayor / City of Albuquerque

The PAC spent $69,866 on advertising, including $29,733 to Clear Channel for billboards and $62,837 to MediaMatched Advertising for radio, TV and streaming ads. As of early Sept., it had used 97% of its funds, leaving just $4,560 on hand.

CIPGAW: Committee to Elect Eddie Varela Mayor of Albuquerque, which backs mayoral candidate Eddie Varela, has raised $39,500 and reported spending $32,575, though the disclosure forms lack detail on specific fund uses.

The committee’s largest contribution came from Hat Mesa Oil Company, $32,000. Chairman Bradley William Day, whose state records list him as a director of Hat Mesa Oil, contributed $7,500.

Other expenditures included $5,500 for petition circulation, $1,000 for printing, and $400 for campaign materials. The committee’s largest expenditure entry shows conflicting information, listing “oppose Varela, Eddie R” on forms for a committee created to support his candidacy. It reports a zero cash balance after spending all its funds.

ABQ for All, which states its goal is “to educate and advocate for or against candidates for City Council,” has raised $20,025 from union sources and spent about $2,927 supporting District 5 candidate Athenea Allen against incumbent Dan Lewis.

The PAC received $10,000 each from the IBEW Voluntary PAC and the New Mexico Building and Construction Trades Council.

The committee spent $2,900 on research from Grindstone Research LLP, with the rest going to bank fees. The committee still has $17,098 for the final weeks before Election Day.

ABQ FirePAC, which backs candidates who support public safety and firefighter issues, has raised $15,000 from the local firefighters union and spent $4,129 on yard signs for four city council candidates.

All funding came from Albuquerque Area Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 244, to “support candidates that support firefighters & public safety,” according to contribution records.

Expenditures went to INK505 Inc. for identical $1,032 sets of signs for incumbents Dan Lewis (District 5), Klarissa Peña (District 3), Renee Grout (District 9) and challenger Ahren Griego (District 1). The committee has $10,871 remaining for additional candidate support.

Change ABQ states its purpose is to back “candidates who will make Albuquerque safer by getting tough on crime and ending reckless liberal policies that put our communities at risk” by supporting mayoral hopeful Darren White.

The PAC has raised just $325, including $300 from White’s son, Darren Patrick White II, and $25 from Melissa Rogers. Nearly all spending has gone to bank fees, leaving $148 on hand. With no campaign activity to date, it looks to be the quietest PAC in the city races.

Union vs. Union Battle

Labor unions are backing competing City Council candidates in District 5. Construction and electrical unions are funding ABQ for All’s support of challenger Athenea Allen, while firefighters fund ABQ FirePAC’s backing of four candidates, including incumbent Dan Lewis, through $1,032 yard sign purchases each.