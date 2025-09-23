Bernalillo County commissioners will convene Tuesday night to establish policy priorities for the upcoming New Mexico Legislature special session and recognize National Recovery Month during their administrative meeting.

The Board of County Commissioners, led by Chair Eric Olivas, will meet at 5 p.m. in the Ken Sanchez Commission Chambers to consider an administrative resolution outlining the county’s legislative priorities for 2025.

Vice Chair Adriann Barboa will present proclamations honoring National Recovery Month and recognizing the newly formed Bernalillo County Youth Sports Commission. The meeting will also feature appointments to the Youth Sports Commission.

Among the consent agenda items, commissioners will consider budgeting $2.4 million in proceeds from the sale of property at 1500-1510 Menaul Boulevard NW to the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. The county will also review accepting more than $902,000 in opioid settlement funds from distributors Allergan and Teva.

Other business includes approving a cooperative agreement with the New Mexico Department of Transportation to install a DC fast-charge electric vehicle station at Alvarado Square and considering zoning amendments for two properties.

The meeting will conclude with a biannual report from the Code of Conduct Review Board and Compliance Office.

Get Involved

When: Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 5 p.m.

Where: Ken Sanchez Commission Chambers, Bernalillo County

How to Watch:

Attend in person at the commission chambers

Watch on GOVTV

Stream online at www.bernco.gov/live

View on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/BernalilloCounty

Public Comment:

Submit written comments at www.bernco.gov/boards-commissions/speak-at-a-meeting/

Sign up to speak in person or via Zoom at the same website

Remote participants will receive a Zoom link one hour before the meeting

Each speaker is limited to two minutes

The next commission meetings are scheduled for Oct. 14, with a zoning meeting at 3 p.m. followed by an administrative meeting at 5 p.m.