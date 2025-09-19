The Albuquerque Police Department has officially launched a drone program that has already assisted in four arrests and conducted more than 200 flights in its first month of operation, city officials announced Thursday.

The program, which began in August, features drones housed in strategically placed “hives” on rooftops and city facilities throughout Albuquerque that can deploy within 90 seconds to respond to emergency calls, according to Police Chief Harold Medina and Mayor Tim Keller.

“This program represents a huge leap forward for public safety in Albuquerque,” Keller said during the announcement. “We are embracing innovation to give our officers the tools they need to fight crime more effectively, while also helping keep them and our community safe.”

The drones provide real-time intelligence to officers by capturing photographic and video evidence, assessing potential threats and identifying weapons or multiple suspects before officers arrive on scene, officials said.

In one recent case at Pat Hurley Park, a drone provided real-time tracking after suspects fled following an aggravated assault in which a victim reported having a rifle pointed at her head, according to the police department. Officers were able to safely apprehend the suspects and recover the weapon, while the drone captured video evidence of the suspects discarding items and attempting to change their appearance while fleeing.

The department currently operates six drone hives with 10 drones, not including additional drones used by officers in the field and specialized units, Medina said. The drones are equipped with collision control systems and will automatically respond to ShotSpotter activations when shots are fired.

“Our department has fully embraced technology as a force multiplier in the fight against crime,” Medina said. “The drone program is a game-changer that takes us to a new level of crime fighting and community protection.”

The police department already has access to more than 15,000 cameras across Albuquerque and is integrating the drones as another tool to improve investigations and response times, officials said.