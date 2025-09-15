Campaign finance reports released last week show the fundraising landscape for Albuquerque City Council candidates as they enter the final stretch before the Nov. 4 municipal election, with significant disparities between publicly and privately financed campaigns across five contested districts.

The latest reporting period, ending Sept. 8, reveals how candidates are positioning themselves financially with less than two months remaining in races that will determine control of the nine-member council and its relationship with Democratic Mayor Tim Keller.

Publicly financed candidates receive standardized distributions based on $1.25 per registered voter in their districts, but face spending limits. Privately financed candidates can spend unlimited amounts but must raise their own funds.

District-by-District Financial Breakdown

District 1 (Open Seat)

Ahren Griego (Publicly Financed: $55,643.15): $$56,253.15 raised, $2,140.44 spent, $54,112.71 on hand

Daniel Leiva (Publicly Financed: $56,103.05): $56,258.05 raised, $12,465.52 spent, $43,792.53 on hand

Joshua Neal (Privately Financed): $22,363.47 raised, $9,828.77 spent, $12,534.70 on hand

Stephanie Telles (Privately Financed): $7,065 raised, $7,024.01 spent, $40.99 on hand

Telles faced a legal challenge over petition signatures, with reports indicating she may be seven signatures short of the required 500, but will be on the ballot after a judge sided with her on Friday.

District 3

Klarissa Peña (Incumbent, Publicly Financed: $36,645.60): $41,835.60 raised, $8,409.59 spent, $33,426.01 on hand

Christopher Sedillo (Privately Financed): $14,489.00 raised, $8,445.98 spent, $6,023.02 on hand

Teresa Garcia (Publicly Financed): $5,061 raised, $1,745.50 spent, $3,315.50 on hand

Garcia faced her own ballot challenge over signature requirements, but a lawsuit seeking to remove her from the ballot was voluntarily dismissed on Friday.

District 5

Dan Lewis (Incumbent, Publicly Financed: $55,065.10): $55,815.10 raised, $5,944.36 spent, $49,870.74 on hand

Athenea Allen (Privately Financed): $56,398.25 raised, $10,322.61 spent, $45,975.64 on hand

District 7

Tammy Fiebelkorn (Publicly Financed: $57,251.85): $58,131.85 raised, $21,968.17 spent, $36,163.68 on hand

Jaemes Shanley (Write-in candidate, Privately Financed): $401 raised, $71.73 spent, $329.27 on hand

District 9

Renée Grout (Incumbent, Publicly Financed: $51,375.40): $51,925.55 raised, $1,479.50 spent, $50,446.05 on hand

Colton Newman (Privately Financed): $1,134.41 raised, $63.51 spent, $1,070.90 on hand

Two other candidates previously withdrew from this race.

Political Stakes

The financial positioning comes as candidates prepare for the final campaign push in races that could determine whether the council’s current majority maintains control or cedes ground to candidates seeking better alignment with Mayor Keller’s agenda.

Recent candidate forums have focused on crime, homelessness, housing shortages and economic development, with business leaders pressing candidates on their approaches to these challenges and their willingness to work collaboratively with city leadership.

Early voting begins Oct. 8, with Election Day set for Nov. 4. If no candidate receives more than 50% of votes in any contested race, runoff elections would be held in December.

The next campaign finance reporting deadline is Oct. 13.