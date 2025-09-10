New Mexico Piñon Coffee is a staple for pre-dawn visitors to Albuquerque’s Balloon Fiesta but caffeine heads planning to grab a coffee treat on the field should prepare to pay a little more thanks to President Donald Trumps tariffs.

The local coffee roaster, in business since 1994, announced this week that ” with the new tariffs that went into effect August 1, 2025, many of our green coffee and packaging vendors are now subject to additional tariffs ranging from 10% to 50%.”

The company says that while it has absorbed some of the tariffs, “the scale of the recent changes has made it necessary to adjust our prices while these tariffs remain in place.”

The company’s website says that they source their green coffee from Brazil because of “naturally-occurring chocolate and nut flavors present in many Brazilian-grown coffees that compliment our natural flavorings.”

President Trump imposed a 50% tariff on imports from Brazil in August, one of the highest rates imposed against any country in his massive tariff push. Tariffs are paid by the importing business on goods arriving into the United States from targeted countries.

New prices will take effect Sept. 15 at the company’s local coffee shops and for shipped coffee packages.

New Mexico Piñon Coffee was just announced as the official coffee sponsor of the ExxonMobil Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, kicking off on Oct. 4.

