With less than two months remaining until Election Day, campaign finance reports filed by Albuquerque’s mayoral candidates reveal stark differences in their cash on hand, with incumbent Mayor Tim Keller’s public financing war chest providing a commanding financial advantage over his challengers.

Campaign finance data reflects filings through the most recent reporting period, which ended on Sept. 8. Candidates must continue filing regular reports through Election Day.

The race features a competitive field of challengers, with several candidates reaching six-figure fundraising totals through a combination of donations and personal loans.

In order of cash on hand:

Mayor Tim Keller secured $755,946 in taxpayer-funded public financing, and after spending some money on media and consultants, reports having $654,046 on hand.

City Councilor Louie Sanchez has raised $215,988.83, though $160,000 of that comes from money Sanchez loaned himself for the campaign, including a one-time loan of $150,000 in June. His current cash balance stands at $163,969.14.

Former Bernalillo County Sheriff Darren White has raised $198,583.93 total, with a current balance of $130,373.73. White appeared to raise the most in individual donations this period, with over $88,000 from supporters, distinguishing his fundraising approach from candidates who have relied heavily on self-funding, though White has loaned himself over $20,000.

Daniel Chavez, President of Parking Company of America, reported $114,375 in total contributions, including $100,000 he loaned himself. Chavez’s current balance shows $7,056.53 available for campaign expenses after spending over $107,000 on the campaign, most of which was spent on petition circulating.

Navy veteran and former Sandoval County deputy manager Mayling Armijo has raised $108,133.65 total, with $60,700.15 currently available. Armijo’s funding includes a $15,175.65 loan to herself.

Former U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez, who abandoned public financing and has raised $98,411.80 in individual donations, maintains $29,780.71 in his campaign account.

Retired Albuquerque Fire Chief Eddie Varela shows $20,676.16 in total contributions, including a $10,000 donation to himself, and $9,856.21 remaining.

Several other candidates report minimal fundraising activity.

If no candidate receives 50% or more of the vote on Nov. 4, a runoff election will be held one month later.

The diverse field includes current and former elected officials, business leaders and public safety professionals, all competing in what observers expect to be a highly competitive race for control of New Mexico’s largest city.

Crime, homelessness and economic development have emerged as top issues among city residents.

The Nov. 4 general election will also feature contests for City Council Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9.