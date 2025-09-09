Albuquerque is spending $15,500 in taxpayer money to broadcast Mayor Tim Keller’s State of the City address across five local television stations as paid advertisements, with the most expensive 30-minute slot costing $12,000.

The city purchased airtime on KOAT for $12,000, KRQE for $1,500, FOX New Mexico for $1,200, KWBQ for $600 and KASY for $200, according to pricing information from the television stations reviewed by City Desk.

Keller, who is seeking a third term in the Nov. 4 election, has aired his annual address on television since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The practice of purchasing broadcast time for the State of the City represents a use of municipal funds for what is effectively campaign-season messaging from the incumbent mayor.

The address will air at various times on Sundays across the stations, with some slots unavailable during NFL games. KOAT will broadcast the speech Sept. 14 from 4:30-5 p.m., while KWBQ will air it the same day from 5-5:30 p.m. KASY is scheduled to broadcast the address Sept. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to noon, FOX New Mexico on Sept. 28 from 5:30-6 p.m., and KRQE on Oct. 5 from 4-4:30 p.m.

In his 2025 State of the City address delivered Saturday at the city’s BioPark and Botanical Gardens, Keller highlighted crime reduction achievements and unveiled plans to make Albuquerque a quantum computing hub. The mayor said major crime categories have decreased for the first time in over a decade and announced the “Housing Now ABQ” initiative to expand affordable housing.

Keller faces several challengers in November, including City Councilor Louie Sanchez, former U.S. Attorney Alex Uballez and former Bernalillo County Sheriff Darren White.

Sanchez disputed Keller’s crime statistics, noting 47 homicides through August. Uballez said eight years was “too long to just gain traction” on the city’s problems, while White called Keller’s address “a lie” and criticized the administration’s handling of crime and homelessness.

The use of taxpayer funds for televised political messaging weeks before an election raises questions about the appropriate use of municipal resources during campaign season. The city did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the decision to purchase airtime for the mayor’s address.