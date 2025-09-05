A struggling stretch of San Mateo Boulevard could get new life after Albuquerque city councilors voted unanimously this week to designate 23 acres as “blighted,” opening the door to tax breaks and redevelopment incentives.

The resolution expands the Central/Highland/Upper Nob Hill Metropolitan Redevelopment Area to cover businesses between Central and Lomas, where closures and deteriorating buildings have strained the corridor. The designation gives longtime operators like Sichler Farms access to tax abatements and other tools, potentially helping them expand into a year-round farm-to-table restaurant. City officials say the move is key to stabilizing neighborhoods and drawing new investment.

Resolution R-25-170, sponsored by District 6 Councilor Nichole Rogers, adds both sides of San Mateo Boulevard from Central Avenue to Lomas Boulevard to the Central/Highland/Upper Nob Hill Metropolitan Redevelopment Area (MRA).

“I’m excited about this, because this will not go against our local businesses there but actually help our local businesses there who don’t necessarily get the benefits of MRA benefits like tax abatements to do some much-needed improvements on their facilities or buildings or businesses,” Rogers said during the council meeting.

Struggles in the Area

The International District has been hit hard by business closures, including the loss of several grocery stores. When Walmart shut its doors in March 2023, the neighborhood was left without easy access to fresh food and is now considered a food desert.

Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa said Southeast Albuquerque is “the most dense and most diverse area in our entire state.”

Rogers said some business owners were originally uneasy about the “blighted” designation but later realized “this was a necessary step in order to get to the benefits that they can take advantage of,” including resources for “face lifts to the commercial businesses.”

She highlighted Sichler Farms as a prime example, saying the longtime chile stand “is really looking forward to these tax benefits, specifically through MRA, to actually expand their location and make it a farm-to-table restaurant that will operate all year round instead of just chile season, when there’s roasting on the corner of Lomas and San Mateo.”

How the MRA Works

The original Central/Highland Metropolitan Redevelopment Area was established in 2002 and expanded in 2005 to include the Upper Nob Hill Area. Areas labeled “blighted” under state law show signs such as rundown buildings, vacant lots, poor street layouts and low commercial activity.

While the term can sound negative, the Metropolitan Redevelopment Code states it’s a necessary designation. A city must formally call an area a slum or blighted area before it can offer programs like tax breaks to encourage private investment.

City planning staff said the San Mateo corridor shows clear signs of neglect, including empty or rundown buildings, aging streets and sidewalks, old signage, underused lots and declining business activity. They added that these conditions hurt both the area’s growth and the city’s overall economic health.

“The subject area exhibits multiple characteristics of blight, including distress in both public infrastructure and private real estate,” planning staff said.

The resolution also mentions that planners checked whether redevelopment would happen without city support. It found that without the MRA incentives, private investment probably wouldn’t come. In other words, public help is needed to jumpstart improvements and encourage businesses to reinvest in the area.

The resolution covers about 58 lots across 23 acres, making them eligible for incentives such as tax breaks, financial help for renovations and Tax Increment Financing projects.

Terry Brunner, director of the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency and chief of staff for the city, said the expansion provides immediate opportunities for area businesses.

“This new boundary amendment provides businesses and property owners around San Mateo and Copper the opportunity to revitalize their commercial areas,” Brunner said in a statement. “They can take advantage of our property tax abatement program for redevelopment projects and special beautification and security grants we make available when funding is available.”

Brunner said the tax abatement program is available now, with the agency designing additional programs in the months ahead.

“As part of that process, we’ll be asking business and property owners what are the impactful investments we can make on their corridor and design programs around that,” he added.

The area is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to tackle blight, improve infrastructure and support local businesses and economic growth.

“I’m really excited about what we can do there,” Rogers said.

Under the resolution, the city’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency will mail all property owners in the new area within 30 days. The notice will explain how to view the redevelopment plan, get in touch with the agency, and learn about available incentives and programs.

The city will also update its maps within 30 days to show the new boundaries.

How to Get Involved

Property and business owners can explore available MRA incentives, and residents can review the full redevelopment plan online or contact the agency for more information.

Learn more about metropolitan redevelopment programs at cabq.gov/mra

To see all Metropolitan Redevelopment Areas, visit cabq.gov/mra/redevelopment-areas

For questions, email the agency at mrainfo@cabq.gov

Visit the Albuquerque Development Commission website at cabq.gov/mra/albuquerque-development-commission